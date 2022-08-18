On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
Jackson Donnelly knew that he’d made a difference that day.
It was in June of 2021, and the waves weren’t what he’d call “huge.”
“But there was some surf, and rip currents were popping up everywhere,” recalled the Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard. “We were all pretty busy making rescues. I saw a kid and his dad in a big rip, and I could see it in the dad’s face. I realized that he was not going to be able to [bring] both his kid and himself back in.
“Without hesitating, I went out to help them,” Donnelly continued. “When I got out there, the dad just said, ‘Take him,’ and he handed me his son. The dad was ﬁne getting in, but I had to bring the boy, younger than 3, underneath three big waves. I eventually carried him to the beach. It felt good knowing that the [the dad really] needed my help.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from Memorial Day Saturday until Labor Day Monday and on weekends throughout September.
Becoming a lifeguard was a foregone conclusion for Donnelly, whose father, Joseph Donnelly continues to serve as the captain of the BBP.
“My dad has had the most impact on me not only becoming a lifeguard, but in my life in general,” said Jackson. “He’s shown me what the patrol is all about, which made me want to become a lifeguard in the ﬁrst place. He has always made an impact on my life, whether that’s as my boss, my teacher, my coach or just as my dad.”
As a result, Donnelly had been watching lifeguards in action long before he was on the patrol.
“That included whenever they were on the beach making rescues or competing in lifeguard competitions,” said the Frankford resident. “After seeing this for so long, I knew I wanted to be on the patrol as soon as I could. I knew working for [the BBP] was going to be a challenge, but I was up for it, knowing how much fun it would be.
“Since joining the patrol as a 16-year-old high school student, I feel like this job has really helped me come into my own,” added Donnelly, who was born in Farmville, Va. “Over the years, I’ve learned a lot from the patrol, and I’ve really found out what being on this patrol is all about. I can’t really imagine doing anything else during the summer at this point of my life.”
Donnelly said he feels that being a lifeguard means being part of a group of other reliable people who always have your back and support you regardless of what happens.
“It means helping people in need, whether that’s a kid who gets swept out by a rip current, or a patron who needs a Band-Aid,” he said. “It also means working hard in drills and workouts so we are able to help those people in need.”
The toughest part of the job, he said, is the training the lifeguards complete at the beginning of the summer.
“Throughout the month of June, we do a lot of drills, such as mock rescues and medical emergencies,” he noted. “Workouts also tend to be harder. This is all to prepare us for the rest of the summer, so we are ready for anything that comes our way.”
An undergraduate student at the University of Delaware, Donnelly expects to continue his tenure on the BBP stand throughout college, and as long as he can do so afterward. He hopes to eventually become a member of a Major League Baseball team’s analytics department.