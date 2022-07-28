On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
The rip current is a criminal.
It robs people of enjoyment and relaxation.
It can also lead to severe injury and even death.
The rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water prevalent along the East, Gulf and West coasts of the United States, as well as along the shores of the Great Lakes. Moving at speeds of up to 8 feet per second, rip currents are faster than an Olympic swimmer.
The rip current is one of Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Grayson Fitzerald’s deadliest enemies.
“I remember — I was on the stand with a good friend of mine, Max Kohr,” said Fitzgerald recently. “We had more than 10 pulls [rescues] in a single big-wave day. There were a lot of rip currents sucking swimmers out to sea.”
No sooner had the dynamic duo of Fitzgerald and Kohr returned to their elevated lifeguard stand than they had to repeatedly clear that loft to save lives from the potentially deadly rip current.
“I saved a young girl who had been separated from her father,” he recalled. “The father could not reach her. The adrenaline kicked in during the rescue, and it only hit me afterwards that I had done something to help a person in need.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from Memorial Day Saturday until Labor Day Monday and weekends throughout September.
According to Fitzgerald, the BBP team he’s part of is a family of like-minded individuals. They spend working hours on the beach together, and countless hours away from the job building relationships that last a lifetime.
“Bethany Beach Patrol has motivated individuals who are always ready to guide you along the right path and extend a helping hand if it’s needed,” said Fitzgerald. “The trust that we build working as a team only strengthens the bonds. No one is given anything, and everything must be earned. But we push each other to their true potential as lifeguards and as people.”
The 6-foot-1 Grayson joined the BBP because of his older brother, Cameron Fitzgerald.
“I looked up to him as a role model and loved hearing of his experiences during his years of being a lifeguard,” said the resident of Ocean View, who was born in Severna Park, Md. “We eventually spent three summers guarding together at a private beach, Ocean Villages. He took me under his wing to personally train me and guide me to become a better lifeguard. I’ll never forget that. He taught me what it meant to care for others and put others’ needs on a high pedestal.”
In addition to his brother, Fitzgerald was also mentored during his first three summers of guarding in Ocean Villages by Jesse Steele and Danny Vieth, both former BBP lifeguards, and Robert Syphard.
“They all pushed me to grow, physically and spiritually, into the person I am today,” said Grayson. “Without them, I never would have gained enough confidence to try out for BBP and start my journey with a great patrol. I am forever grateful to them all — my second family.”
A moral code to assist others
To Fitzgerald, being a lifeguard means having a moral code to assist others in any way, whether that is helping someone out of the surf, preventing dangerous situations or just informing the public of beach conditions.
“Furthermore, I believe being a lifeguard is a way to consistently improve oneself in all matters of life,” he added. “That includes building healthy relationships, working together as a team, developing a healthy lifestyle and learning lifelong values of what it means to be a good human.”
Grayson considers the toughest responsibility for a lifeguard is to prepare and train with his patrol so they are ready for any situation.
“The Bethany Beach Patrol provides extensive training and drilling to prepare new and returning guards to practice technical lifesaving skills on the sand and in the surf,” said Fitzgerald. “This is a crucial piece of the puzzle in keeping everyone safe, but it is also a responsibility taken on by everyone with the same goal in mind. Training the new guards to be comfortable and prepared on their own is rewarding. To build someone to a level of confidence to where they can protect their beach is crucial.”
Fitzgerald said the easiest responsibility of a lifeguard is building trust with the team.
“I feel that all members of the Bethany Beach Patrol should be able to trust each other in times of need because of the commitment to keep everyone safe,” he said. “Trust is not given, but rather earned through the drills and practice that all guards complete in in order to become members of the patrol. ‘Excellence is a habit’ is a common saying while working out, and trust is built through efforts shown during workouts. All guards must prove that others can rely on them, and this is shown by working together as a team when we all struggle together. Trust is constantly being built.”
Fitzgerald said he considers the BBP a family of like-minded people that spends its working hours on the beach together and countless hours off the job building relationships that last a lifetime.
“The BBP has motivated individuals who are always ready to guide you down the right path and extend a helping hand if need be,” he noted. “The trust built working as a team only strengthens the bonds made as friends. No one is given anything, and everything must be earned as we push others to reach their true potential as guards and people.”
Grayson plans to earn a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Kansas, with the dream of fighting fires out west after graduation.
“That has always been a dream of mine,” he said. “I would also like to travel and serve others in other parts of the world as a full-time lifeguard. Some of the places I have in mind are Costa Rica and Australia.”