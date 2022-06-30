On strict watch.
On guard.
On the stand.
On their toes.
That is the job from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays).
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is proud to spotlight one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
Bethany Beach Patrol (BBP) lifeguard Chris Curcio recalls the rescue.
It was his first summer (2017) “on the stand”. He was sitting with his friend and colleague, Alex Loulou on the Fifth Street beach. “The ocean was rough with big waves,” Curcio recalled. “A massive rip current opened up as two small children (waded into) waist-deep water.”
When the children were quickly swept about 40 yards out into the ocean, Curcio and Loulou leaped into action.
They cleared their stand in a nanosecond, raced into the unforgiving water and made a dramatic rescue.
“The conditions were so extreme that we ended up (treading water) past the first stand (while making the rescue) in Sussex Shores, and had quite a long walk back with the kids to where their parents were sitting,” said Curcio, a native of Wilmington, Del. “They thanked us (profusely).”
Thanks to Curcio and Loulou being well-trained, on their toes and always ready to spring into action, the rescue was a success. Once things settled down and their “backup” had returned to their assigned posts, the diligent patrol resumed its operation of watching and protecting swimmers and beach patrons.
The patrol is a closely knit family with individuals as young as 16, and well into adulthood. Each day, guards sit with a different person on a different beach stand, and truly get to know that individual. “By summer’s end, you have sat with everyone at least once, which means that you’ve built a solid friendship with each individual guard,” said Curcio, who lives in Wilmington the remainder of the year. “Everyone is friends with each other in this tightly-family.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a U.S. Lifesaving Association Advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first responder care, and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all town rules and regulations regarding the beach. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from Saturday on Memorial Day through Labor Day Monday, and on weekends throughout the end of September.
Curcio joined the BBP during his second year at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “Until then, I spent summer playing (seven-a-side) rugby,” Curcio recalled. “But I injured my shoulder in the college rugby championships.
“(Since) I swam competitively from the age of three, I followed through on my thoughts of auditioning for the local beach patrol, where my parents (Tina and Peter Curcio) had moved to from Wilmington,” he added. “I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but six years later, here I am, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”
The job’s toughest responsibility, said Curcio, is the set of workouts the guards endure every morning together before going on duty. “They consist of an hour of running, swimming and body weight workouts,” he said. “Those are sprinkled in with job skill training that ensures that we are always in shape and fit to perform our duties to the best of our abilities.”
The easiest task, he insisted, is speaking with and educating beach patrons. “We discuss the beach and we field any inquiries they may have,” he said. “I love interacting with and meeting people from all over the country as they enjoy their vacations in our little paradise of Delaware.”
Thankful to those who’ve had an impact on his life
Curcio is extremely thankful to those who have had a profound impact on him as a lifeguard. “My older brother Michael has had the biggest impact on my life,” he said. “The lifeguard who has had the biggest impact on my life is William Gilpin Day, III, otherwise known as ‘Trip Day’. He was my high school swimming coach, and a member of the BBP. He always told me I could do this job, but I was always busy with rugby in the summer. Trip has been there for me every step of the way as a friend and mentor during my time here, even though he hasn’t been on the stand in years.”
A chiropractor in Wilmington during most of the year, Chris’s long-term goal is to open his own practice near the beaches of Sussex County. “My short-term goal is to enjoy every second of the summer with the people on patrol,” he said. “I know that this is more than just a summer job. It’s an everyday life experience with amazing people focused on one common goal – the protection and safety of our beach patrons.
“This job has brought me nothing but pure joy and happiness not only when we’re (on duty) but also every second after (we are off-duty),” added Curcio, who continues to play competitive rugby for the Life West Gladiators. “The job itself, the people I work with, the town (of Bethany Beach) and the ocean all come together to form my happy place. I am forever grateful for the opportunity that I get each day to sit on that stand.”