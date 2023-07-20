Pride, love and tradition filled the air.
More than 200 Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards, past and present, gathered last Sunday morning, July 16, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on the boardwalk near Garfield Parkway.
They enthusiastically celebrated the BBP’s 90-year reunion to honor the patrol’s long history of serving local beachgoers and swimmers.
The lifeguard alumni reminisced and recalled moments of achievement and lifesaving heroics with each other before posing for a group photo with the 2023 patrol at the Bethany Beach bandstand.
The previous evening, more than a hundred lifeguard alumni had attended a reunion welcome event at Mango’s restaurant on the boardwalk.
“This is such a great event for our community,” said veteran BBP lifeguard Alex Heidenberger, the event organizer and the co-owner of Mango’s. “This shows how important the memories of the stand are that were generated by each of these men and women. Many of our alumni are eager to reconnect and share stories and memories with the former and current lifeguards.”
The strong brother and sisterhood that has strengthened through the years and across the miles was evident.
BBP alumni Russell Evans and Lee Bunting each clutched metal rescue cans that were used during the 1970s, while visiting with members of this year’s patrol. Contemporary rescue cans are made of plastic to help avoid injuries.
Alex Heidenberger and his brother Eric welcomed Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman and helped organize the alumni and 2023 patrol group photo at the bandstand.
The alumni later gathered on the beach to watch the current patrol members complete their opening workout prior to going on duty for the day.
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that continues to serve the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The beach patrol of approximately 55 committed individuals provides services that include ocean rescue and first responder care. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach.
Lifeguards patrol the beaches full-time from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, and during weekends throughout September.
The Heidenberger brothers said they were thrilled with the turnout in celebration and honor of the BBP’s long history of service.
“This event is a testament to how special the patrol was and still is to all the lifeguards,” said Eric Heidenberger, who is Alex Heidenberger’s business partner at Mango’s and more than a dozen other restaurants located between Bethany Beach and Washington, D.C. “Someone said last night at the welcome event that the patrol meant so much to all of us. And the relationships we built when we were in our 20s and 30s and 40s are still really solid now.
“I was joking last night when I said that it actually felt like we haven’t left each other,” he added. “The personal bonds, the conversations, the stories — it felt like we were still on the lifeguard stand yesterday with each other.”
According to Alex Heidenberger, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Ed Dean Memorial Scholarship Fund. Dean, a former BBP captain, passed away in 2008. Alex Heidenberger is a member of the board of directors for the non-profit.
A successful BBP lifeguard career
Alex Heidenberger swells with pride when he discusses the BBP’s 90-year history of protecting Bethany Beach swimmers and beach patrons. He served as a full-time lifeguard and lieutenant from 1996 to 2003, and again in 2020, after numerous members of the patrol became ill during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to sit on the stand whenever the BBP becomes short-staffed.
“The BBP strives for excellence in all aspects of public service,” he said. “Our patrol is committed to the highest standards of ocean rescue and general public knowledge of ocean safety. Our motto has always been ‘When in doubt — go!’ Preventative lifeguarding saves lives.”
Reminiscing about years past, Heidenberger recalled several BBP lifeguards who made a profound impact on his own career on the stand. They include Capt. Tim “Toast” Ferry, who went on to head the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol for many years as well, and Lt. Steve Mitchell, who eventually became a U.S. Navy SEAL. Alex Heidenberger’s best friend, Cuffe Owens, is an attorney in Venice, Calif., and was unable to attend the reunion.
“Capt. Joe Donnelly was a lieutenant when I first started, and I’ve been a lifeguard under his leadership,” said Heidenberger. “Lt. Bodji was a local legend, and a major influence for me, especially for surfing and waterman knowledge. He owns a small business in town called ‘Water Lili.’ I also looked up to Matt Farlow, who is now an EMT in Sussex County and still an active lieutenant.”
‘We’re going to hit! Protect her and take it!”
Heidenberger recalled a rescue that he and his brother made during Eric Heidenberger’s first day on the stand in 2001.
“We were sitting on the South Main stand, back when you could see jetties,” he said of the wood, earth, stone or concrete structures that project from land out into water and serve as a breakwater and/or a walkway, and which are also known as groins. “A big riptide opened up and two young kids were swept out. We went off the stand immediately and grabbed them, but I realized that contact with the jetty was imminent.
“During the rescue, I shouted to my brother, ‘We’re going to hit! Protect her and take it!’” he recalled. “We both suffered gashes and bruises, and neither of the swimmers we rescued was injured. The kids’ parents bought us a case of Corona Light, and we enjoyed one together that night, talking about Eric’s first rescue.”
Heidenberger frequently discusses the job with new and even veteran lifeguards.
“I tell them to be humble, swallow their ego, and listen to their captain and lieutenants,” he said. “No matter how long you’ve been on the stand, there is always something to learn. Emergencies happen out of nowhere, and every one of them is different. The training is meant to be repetitive, so that when you enter any situation, you have a checklist that prepares you so it will be second nature.”
Alex Heidenberger also encourages beach patrons and swimmers to “thank a lifeguard! Every single one of them has saved a life, and one day it could be you,” he said. “Respect the ocean! As someone who has responded to a fatal drowning when I was off-duty, you realize the power of the ocean. The moment that you lose that respect is the moment that you become a victim!”