On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, all summer long.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
His body is at rest on the lifeguard stand. But Bethany Beach Patrol (BBP) lifeguard Zane VerBrugge’s eyes and his mind are fully alert. He is anticipating and searching for the first signs of danger that could imperil the swimmers he and his stand partner are watching.
“You must stay mentally focused and alert, day in and day out, throughout the daily workouts, inconsistent weather and intense drills,” Zane said recently. “Whether the ocean is calm and boring, or it’s a dangerous day in the surf all day long, with big waves and powerful rip currents, we have to stay focused,” for up to eight hours. “It can be exhausting through the workouts, bad weather or even a series of calm days. It’s easy to [suffer] an injury, or burn out, or become bored. But we train and prepare to remain locked in all day, every day from sign-on to sign-off.”
The 21-year-old native of Baltimore, Md., arrives at the beach each day ready, willing and able to — at a moment’s notice — respond to someone in need. To offer assistance and support whenever possible. To never miss the opportunity to help.”
Rescue on a ‘dangerous surf day’
The surf was roiling, recalled VerBrugge. He was sitting on the main stand in mid-June of 2020, his second year on the BBP.
He and his stand partner, Alex Loulou, were watching swimmers navigate the large three-to-five foot waves with a vicious break zone and gusting winds in the 20-25 mph range.
Early that afternoon, a female swimmer wearing a University of Kentucky swim cap with goggles approached the lifeguards to inquire about the conditions.
“I told her she could swim but that conditions were very rough, and it may be difficult to enter and exit the ocean,” recalled VerBrugge. “She confidently told me she was ‘only doing a 500-meter swim, nothing crazy.’ I said, ‘OK, just give me a signal if you need help’.”
About 90 seconds later, the young lady raced through the break and immediately began signaling for help as she attempted to head back toward shore.
VerBrugge and Loulou quickly cleared the stand and raced into the water.
“I was faced with the biggest set [of waves] I have ever encountered on Bethany Beach,” he recalled. “The water was cold, and I had to endure going under roughly five very large waves that knocked me back repeatedly as they approached in a fast and relentless sequence. I battled through the set and reached the lady, but I was exhausted. I waited out in the ocean for about 30 seconds before completing the rescue.”
Once VerBrugge and Loulou returned to shore with the young lady, they were met by several BBP colleagues from adjacent stands who had raced over to provide backup.
“The camaraderie that we as lifeguards experience is unmatched,” said Zane. “Our system is built in a way that we quite literally rely on one another for support before, during and after work. We facilitate great functional relationships by practicing constant communications and training.
“When someone falls behind in a workout, their ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ go back and get them,” he added. “We get to know each other pretty well after sitting with one another for all of those hours. And last, but not least, we hang out away from the job and bond outside of work in a wide variety of ways.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that serves the residents and visitors of the town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full-time from Memorial Day Saturday until Labor Day Monday and weekends throughout September.
VerBrugge became a lifeguard because “human nature is to help, and it feels good to do so. Having an opportunity where I get paid to help someone in need makes me feel good about myself,” he said. “The face that it’s at the beach and includes daily workout and an amazing family-like culture doesn’t hurt the appeal of the job, either. But, fundamentally, I wanted this job to use my abilities to help the community in a vital and necessary role, which I am happy and able to fulfill.”
The easiest part of the job might be the actual act of responding to a victim, he added.
“Honestly, after the rigorous physical and mental practices that Capt. [Joe] Donnelly and the lieutenants put us through every day, the easiest part is doing the real thing,” said VerBrugge, “especially after a month of constant drills and workouts with surveillance and relentless feedback.”
Giving thanks and looking toward the future
Away from the lifeguard stand, Zane peers out at the seemingly endless sea. A recent college graduate with a degree in finance and risk management from the University of South Carolina, he foresees a bright future for himself.
“My short-term goal is to enjoy and embrace summer, and then get a position in finance that will help me move forward in life to take that next step,” he noted. “My long-term goals are to travel the world. I’ve been very fortunate to travel with my family when I was growing up, and I’d love to carry on that tradition to see places that I haven’t. I like exploration and adventure in unfamiliar areas. I also enjoy the cultural diversity worldwide. I want to [travel] and, eventually, take my family around the world to see all that it has to offer.”
VerBrugge said he is extremely thankful to his parents, Kathryn and Bruce VerBrugge, for their unconditional support.
“They’ve taken me to early-morning water polo and lacrosse practice, and constantly pushed me to be the best version of myself and challenge myself. They are also insane role models for work ethic and drive. And, it was my mom’s idea for me to walk into the guard house in 2019 and inquire about this job. Without them, I would have never thought to be a lifeguard, and certainly would not have had the physical or mental capabilities to do this job.”