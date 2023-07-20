On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The memory drives him to be a better lifeguard with each passing day.
It certainly made Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Sam Miltner realize why he and his colleagues are so well-trained.
The victim suffered a catastrophic spinal injury caused by a shorebreak.
The word “shorebreak” usually sends a chill up a lifeguard’s spine. It occurs when the waves crash directly onto the beach, with very little or no water beneath them. Swimmers who are riding a wave when it breaks can be forcibly thrown downward onto wet sand that feels like concrete.
“The victim had been bodysurfing one moment and then floating face down in the water the next,” said Miltner with a grimace. “They hit their head on the bottom, on the hard sand. I immediately extracted them from the water with my stand partner and initiated the appropriate medical services and support.”
Unfortunately, the victim did not survive the ordeal.
“It was definitely a learning moment because I never had anything that serious happen that quickly,” said Miltner. “It was in an instant that we had to react and continue to provide the necessary care.
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care, and general public service.
The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They are also on duty during weekends during the month of September.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Being a lifeguard means
putting others first
The reality of being a lifeguard is always on Sam Miltner’s mind.
“To me, being on the stand means putting others first,” said the 5-foot-8 native of Marysville, Ohio. “We are here to serve others. Every day that we come to the beach, whether it’s raining or the sun is shining, our purpose is to protect patrons. The job can be a struggle with the weather and crowds, but we are constantly reminded of the reality of the job and how vitally important it is to those who visit our beaches.”
Miltner became a lifeguard to gain more direction and motivation than just clocking in and clocking out.
“As a local resident, I realize this job is highly sought-after, and I saw a lot of guards return to patrol year after year,” he said. “A good friend of mine recommended that I try out for the BBP. To be honest, I didn’t pass the first go-around. But I trained for a year, because it became a goal of mine to earn this job, and that continues to be a standard for me to maintain.”
Miltner said the toughest part of his job is to maintain a high level of discipline.
“You have to put in the effort in order to reap the benefits,” he said. “I think during my first few years, I had to learn that. I really wanted to improve, because I saw how well-trained and disciplined everyone around me wanted to be. They were motivated and put in the work to show up, regardless of how they felt that day.”
Conversely, Miltner said his easiest responsibility is to take the stand each day.
“There is always a slight challenge to overcome, or a new experience to deal with,” he said. “We really emphasize punctuality here. I think a lot of being successful in this job is being in the right place at the right time with the correct mindset. I think it’s extremely important to the job because we are never late to a rescue.”
Like a sports team
The Bethany Beach Patrol’s camaraderie contributes to its success, Miltner said.
“Just like a sports team, everyone on the BBP has their position and contributes to the overall success of our patrol,” said Miltner, a varsity boys’ lacrosse goalkeeper for Indian River High School from 2017 to 2019. “We have lifeguards from every walk of life, and I think that adds to the uniqueness of our team. All of those experiences combine to make a great work environment.”
Miltner is quick to credit the leadership of the BBP with having a profound impact on his success on the stand.
“Capt. Joe Donnelly and our lieutenants have given me great leadership skills and styles to follow,” he said. “Each of them is so unique that they all are able to train and teach just about anyone.
“They are patient, dedicated and diligent professionals,” he added. “I think that every learning moment that I remember the most has set me up for success to work with others who may not have the same mindset or learning style as me. These leaders’ guidance has been invaluable to me as I step into a leadership role in my career with the United States Army, where I will be responsible for my soldiers each day.”
Miltner’s short-term goal is to successfully complete his final summer with the BBP before he enters the Army.
“My long-term goal is to serve as a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer,” he said enthusiastically. “I actually returned to the patrol after some time away to prepare myself before I begin my career. The BBP has always pushed me both physically and mentally to excel in my personal life and in my career.”