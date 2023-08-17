On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is proud to spotlight one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
Rescue in a rip current
Danger lurked.
The surf was big, choppy and threatening that day.
Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards Quinn Macauley and 15-year veteran Matt Preston were sitting on their Maplewood Street stand when they both alertly noticed that a mother and her daughter were stuck in a threatening rip current.
“They both began to drift out. They were clearly struggling in the water,” recalled Macauley. “Matt and I decided to go. We jumped off the stand and ran through the tidal pool — which was created by the water left behind when the ocean receded — in front of our stand right to where the rip current was.”
The rip current delivered the two lifeguards to the struggling pair much faster, enabling them to give the mom and daughter their rescue cans.
“They hung onto the cans and were able to float while we towed them to shore,” said the 6-foot-4 resident of Wilmington. “After navigating through the incoming waves, we finally brought both swimmers in and raised our rescue cans so that the other lifeguards in the area knew we were all OK.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean.
Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They are also on duty during weekends during the month of September.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land and in water.
Giving back to keep the beach and ocean safe
For Macauley, being a lifeguard gives him the opportunity to provide a safe and fun-filled beach and swimming experience for individuals, their friends and their families.
“I was able to enjoy growing up here on Bethany Beach,” he recalled. “So I have been given the opportunity to continue the tradition of providing safety, which is unlike any other responsibility I have had before.
“I wanted to become a lifeguard because I wanted to give back and help keep the beach and ocean safe,” Macauley added. “This is a place that I enjoyed while growing up, and given my experience with the water, it felt like a natural step.”
He said he considers the challenge of seeing and hearing everything the toughest part of his job.
“On the hot and tough days in the middle of July and August, there are thousands of people on the beach and in the surf,” said Macauley. “So you must be extremely vigilant, because the town and the community rely on you to see the problems before they even happen.
“The easiest part of the job is being certain that you are prepared to actually do the job,” he added. “Getting enough sleep, eating right and making sure to respect your body’s limits are the easiest ways to be successful at this job, but it is still an important aspect of our responsibilities.”
Camaraderie makes for a cohesive patrol
Macauley compares the patrol’s camaraderie with that of a cohesive sports team.
“This is a job that connects us through the toughest of training and situations,” he said. “My connection is especially strong with my rookie class of 2021. We are a cohesive band of brothers and sisters, and we are always sure that no one is left behind. We always fly together.”
Macaulay credits BBP 1st Lt. Matt Farlow with having a profound impact on his career atop the stand.
“Matt has shown all of us on the patrol the value of fierce loyalty,” said Macauley. “He’s been with the patrol since the 1990s, and he’s served as Capt. Joe Donnelly’s right-hand man for the last 20 years. His dedication to the patrol and to our captain is incredibly admirable.”
Macauley expects to graduate from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, next year, followed by a career in advanced mathematics.