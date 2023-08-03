On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
From safe to dangerous in a nanosecond
Everything seemed safe and normal.
Things changed in the next nanosecond.
Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Jaime Caine, always on the lookout for imperiled swimmers, saw two young girls in the ocean who were suddenly being swept away by a dangerous rip current.
“One of them seemed like a competent swimmer, but the other one was getting pulled out,” said Caine. “I immediately jumped from the stand, grabbed a rescue can, and raced out to rescue the young ladies. Both swimmers grabbed a hold of my can.”
Caine considered calling for additional manpower.
“In most cases like this, the ratio should be one lifeguard to one swimmer,” she said. “But I was in waist-deep water, and was able to lift both girls on each of my hips and quickly bring them to shore. Our beach patrons applauded, and I could not help but smile.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean.
Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They are also on duty during weekends during the month of September.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open-water safety.
A diligent responsibility to watch the water
Caine realizes that being a lifeguard requires a diligent responsibility to always watch the water and protect swimmers from danger.
“As lifeguards, we have to deal with intense stress while staying calm and collected to avoid worrying the beach patrons,” said the 5-foot-8 resident of Ellicott City, Md. “I became a lifeguard on a whim while I was moving to Bethany Beach between my freshman and sophomore years at Penn State University. I tried out for the BBP, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I’m looking forward to entering my senior year, and this is my third summer on the patrol. I still love it.”
Caine insists that the toughest part of her job is to remain in optimum condition.
“I must be physically fit in order to do my duties,” she said. “Each weekday morning, the lifeguards train to stay in good shape. We must always be ready for frequent-pull — or rescue — days where we might not get the chance to sit on the stand that much.”
Maintaining a positive attitude
Maintaining a positive attitude is one of the easiest responsibilities of being on the stand, said Caine.
“The patrol is full of genuine people who feel like my family after all this time,” she said. “We have well-rounded people who maintain a fantastic camaraderie. You sit on the stand with people for eight hours a day, and really get to know them. Many of the lifeguards are my best friends, and are people who I know I can confide in and get help from in times of trouble. We all have each others’ backs.”
Caine said she is looking forward to graduating from Penn State next year with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She also expects to be commissioned as a second lieutenant and serve as a nurse in the U.S. Army.