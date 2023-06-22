On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point spotlights one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
His first rescue will stay with him for the rest of his life.
Braeden Boyle recalls the date, June 8, 2021.
He recalls scanning the water while sitting next to veteran Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Chase Wells on Stand 9. He remembers telling his partner about two swimmers whom he suspected might need to be rescued.
“I was still relatively new to the job, and Chase and I agreed that we should go out and rescue them,” recalled Boyle. “As I began to hit the water, the situation worsened. Both the man and woman were struggling to stay afloat. Lt. Mark Banks and I swam as quickly as we possibly could to reach the swimmers.
“I remember reaching the man, who didn’t speak English,” added Boyle. “I then demonstrated to the man to hold on to the rescue can so I could swim us back to shore. After I helped him to reach a depth where I could stand, the man was so tired that I had to support him and bring him back to his chair.”
The lifeguards’ heroics earned them a standing ovation from onlookers.
“I felt so good knowing that I had the opportunity to literally save a life,” said Boyle. “I remember feeling so good in that moment — like I could run a marathon. Being a first-year lifeguard and having all those eyes on me, it felt reassuring knowing that I had the chance to use the skills that were taught to me during our training.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Being a beach-patrol lifeguard
Boyle hears the word “lifeguard” and insists that it carries a “chill” connotation. He frequently reminds himself about how critical the responsibility is.
“Our job is to save lives,” said the 21-year-old resident of Hunt Valley, Md. “It’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself. You really do represent the hundreds of lifeguards who have preceded you and the hundreds yet to come.
“I like to know that I have impacted at least one person each day,” he added. “In this position, I am able to do just that. From a simple smile to actually saving a life, we have the amazing opportunity to change the trajectory of someone’s life. As a result, I am honored to have the privilege to be in my position, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in this world.”
Boyle joined the BBP after working at a restaurant, seeking a position that would enable him to serve others in a more crucial role.
“I had lived in Bethany Beach and knew a few lifeguards through mutual friends,” recalled Boyle, who spent his summers living with his family on Ashwood Street. “I wanted a job that I knew would be fun and would surround me with some great people who would continue to push me to be the best person possible. I am blessed to say that I’ve found a great situation as part of our patrol.”
Boyle said he realizes that there are critical responsibilities that come with the position, which brings its share of tough assignments.
“The toughest part of this is dealing with the unknowns that get thrown at you each and every day,” said the 6-foot-3 Boyle. “After the long whistle toots, signaling that we are signed on, it is quite impossible to predict what the day may bring. I think the rainy, stormy days can be hard on lifeguards. Many beachgoers do not realize that we are out on the beach from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, including weekends and in all conditions, rain or shine. There are days when it is pouring rain, the wind is blowing 35 miles per hour, and we are dealing with freezing temperatures. Still, we stay out there, protecting our beachgoers and swimmers.”
Conversely, the easiest part of being on the stand is showing up each day and playing a significant role at the beach and in the Atlantic Ocean.
“Having the opportunity to sit on the beach all day, be mentored by highly experienced supervisors, have the best view on the East Coast and work with some of my best friends is, by far, what makes it worthwhile every day,” he said. “I often tell people that I would do this for free and that getting paid is just another plus of the job.”
Camaraderie a key to on-the-stand development
Boyle insists that the camaraderie of the BBP lifeguards has played a key role in his development on the stand.
“This group has pushed me to be a better person each and every day,” said Boyle. “Our whole system operates off of the idea that we always have each others’ backs. I think the camaraderie of our group really focuses beyond the beach. Each member would do anything for each other, and I know I can count on them for anything I may need.”
Boyle is extremely appreciative to those who have had a profound impact on his success in Bethany Beach.
“My parents have had a huge impact on my ability to be an effective lifeguard, as well as my life in general,” said Boyle, who didn’t inform his folks of his desire to be on the stand until after he passed the virtual tryout, interviewed for and accepted the position. “They have been my No. 1 supporters since Day 1, even though my mom was hesitant about me being the one to jump into the surf and rescue someone in trouble.
“I also want to recognize that BBP Capt. Joe Donnelly and his lieutenants have had a huge impact on me as an individual,” he added. “I couldn’t imagine my life without them. They all took a chance on me, and for that I will forever be grateful. All of these people continue to push me in my lifeguard and professional lives to make me better each and every day.”
His future’s so bright
Boyle’s short-term goals for the summer of 2023 include helping to train and improve the patrol’s new and younger lifeguards to “the BBP way” of doing things, and pushing himself in workouts and on the stand to be a better guard each and every day.
For the long-term, Boyle said he is unsure about his career path. A natural leader, he is the senior class and interfraternity council president at High Point University in High Point, N.C. He is considering entering the business world, as well as taking post-graduate courses.