On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point is spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
Coming through in crunch time
She felt confident and accomplished as a first-year Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard.
Atop the stand on Central Boulevard, Bella Scharp knew she was ready.
The opportunity to prove herself at crunch time occurred that rainy day.
“Two young boys got sucked into a rip current,” said Scharp. “My partner, Jack Feltch, and I went in to rescue them. It felt so rewarding to know that I was able to help someone.”
The rescue fulfilled Scharp’s passion for helping people.
“I grew up going to the beach with my family,” said the 5-foot-8 resident of Dagsboro, who began her career on the stand at the age of 16. “And I’ve always wanted to help others. So becoming a lifeguard was truly the best of both worlds for me.
“Being a lifeguard is more than just a summer job where you watch over the safety of people on the beach and in the ocean,” she added. “It’s about meeting new people who make you the best version of yourself every day.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean.
Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They are also on duty during weekends during the month of September.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Camaraderie means ‘I have your back, you have my back’
The camaraderie that is part of the BBP enables each of its lifeguards to support each other, according to Scharp.
“The message is, ‘I have your back, and you have mine,’” said Scharp, a three-sport star at Indian River High School. “Everyone on the patrol looks out for each other every day. Our patrol truly is one big family.”
She said the easiest responsibility of her job is to arrive at the beach on time and in a prepared frame of mind.
“That has been engraved in all of our heads,” she said. “We must be diligent from Day 1.”
Scharp credited her parents with having a profound impact on her success as a lifeguard.
“My dad, Chuck Scharp, encouraged me to join the patrol at a very young age,” said Scharp. “And my mom, Erin Scharp, has supported me through the difficult times.”
As the summer season winds down, Scharp’s goal is to leave a lasting impression on the Bethany Beach Patrol. The 2023 IRHS graduate will begin studying at the University of Delaware this fall.