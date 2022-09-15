On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 2, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays through Sept. 25.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point spotlighting one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Pat Banks recalls the rescue as if it were yesterday.
“It was a simple one person pull in a decently-sized rip,” he recalled. “Just as we’d been trained – go get them. I made the rescue and made my way back in.
“To my surprise, there was my dad on my stand backing me up in case help was needed,” Banks added of BBP Lt. Mark Banks. “It was really cool to be able to make a save and see my dad covering my water while I made the rescue. It really stands out in my mind.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 30-member beach patrol provides rescue services including ocean rescue, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach.
To Banks, being a lifeguard is — above all — a way to provide service for others.
“It’s not just watching the water — rather, it’s about never passing up an opportunity to help someone,” said the resident of Gumboro. “Our patrol is one big family, sometimes dysfunctional, but we’re family. We celebrate our accomplishments together, we grow together, we struggle together, and most of all we protect the [beachgoers] in the town of Bethany Beach together.”
Banks grew up in the Bethany Beach community, watching his parents serve as lifeguards.
“This was always something I couldn’t wait to do once I got older,” he said. “I’d say my family was very impactful on me. We have a strong reputation in serving as lifeguards, and they made sure I held to that standard every step of the way. They pushed me to be the best I could be in every aspect of life, and being a lifeguard was no different.
“I had a strong desire to serve the community, along with the desire for athletic competition,” added Banks, who was born in Lewes. “There aren’t many jobs out there for which you wake up excited every day. Each of us made a decision to be here, and we all love what we do.”
Banks is currently completing his degree to become a paramedic. Upon graduation, he is planning to become a full-time firefighter and paramedic, enabling him to serve the local community even off the beach.