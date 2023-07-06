On vigilant watch. On guard. On the stand. On their toes.
That is the job for a Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
While virtually everyone else around them on the beach is cavorting, reading, sleeping, talking or just taking in the magical salt air, the Guardians by the Sea are ready to spring into action.
Even while being cordial to those who approach the lifeguard stand, they are always on alert. Their eyes remain on the swimmers even while they are sipping and chewing for sustenance during the long beach day.
Someone’s life may be in danger.
And they are the ones who can rescue swimmers in need.
The Coastal Point spotlights one of these Guardians by the Sea with a beach lifeguard feature story each week during the summer season.
The air was scorching.
Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Evan Grace remembers that.
He also recalls seeing a number of middle-school students who were on a field trip. They confidently entered the surf near his South Main Street stand on that day in June of 2022.
“I watched as a group of four of them started to get sucked out to the deeper depths by a rip current,” recalled Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguard Evan Grace. “I used my whistle to attempt to direct them to safety. While that worked for two of the kids, there were two others who continued to be taken farther from shore. At that point, I knew I had to go into the surf with my stand partner.
“As I swam out toward the child who was farthest from me, I could hear him yelling for help,” added Grace. “I knew that I had to get there as soon as possible. Once I arrived, I gave him the rescue can. At that point, he was safely floating with the help of the can.”
When Grace turned to face the shore, he quickly realized that he and the swimmer were about 75 yards out to sea.
“The rip current had really taken hold of both of us,” he recalled. “I think we were both surprised about being out so far! Slowly but surely, we safely made our way back to the beach, and to a very frantic-looking chaperone. She was quite thankful that her swimmer was safe.”
Bethany Beach Patrol
The Bethany Beach Patrol is a United States Lifesaving Association advanced certified agency that serves the residents and visitors of the Town of Bethany Beach. The 51- to 55-member beach patrol provides beach and ocean rescue services, first-responder care and general public service. The beach patrol, with the assistance of the police department, enforces all Town rules and regulations regarding the beach and ocean. Lifeguards patrol the beaches full time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
BBP lifeguards respond to land and water emergencies, and they provide information and education about hazards in the sun, weather and ocean. BBP beach lifeguards train daily to prepare for any situation on land or in water, and they constantly strive to exceed their high standards of open water safety.
Fulfilling the BBP standard
For Grace, being a lifeguard means having the ability to perform well during pressure situations.
It also means being a part of something bigger than himself.
“The Bethany Beach Patrol has long established a standard of safety and excellence on and off the stand,” said Grace. “This standard has been established by all of the lifeguards who have worked throughout the patrol’s history. As a result, fulfilling that standard means making sure everyone on the beach returns home safely each and every day.”
Grace recalls accompanying his father, Jim Grace, and his grandparents on annual week-long vacations in Bethany Beach that the family has taken since the 1970s.
“Just a week during the summer was enough for me to see how cool the lifeguards were while making rescues, and jumping onto and off of their lifeguard stands,” he recalled.
After he’d spent a summer mowing lawns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace began to think about making the commitment to become a lifeguard.
“I tried out for the squad during the spring of 2021, and I haven’t looked back since,” he said. “I definitely think it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Evan said he is proud to handle what he considers to be the toughest part of his job by being ready for action at all times.
“We have to be sure that we can handle any type of situation in and out of the water on any given day,” he said. “That encompasses more than just maintaining good head rotation on the stand. It starts with the little things, like being properly hydrated and reapplying sunscreen every few hours. It continues by performing practice rescues, and working our socks off during morning workouts before we go on duty. Maintaining the standard required to be a member of the Bethany Beach Patrol means balancing all of these things, and that is certainly not easy.”
Conversely, Grace considers writing on the lifeguard stand chalkboard to be his easiest responsibility.
“I write information about the tides on the chalkboard every morning to keep everyone informed,” he said. “It may sound a little silly, but I pride myself on a nice, neatly-written chalkboard. It’s a small thing, and maybe just a few people will notice. But for me, it’s an easy way to start the day on the right foot.”
BBP lifeguards depend on each other
The three-year BBP lifeguard said he appreciates the camaraderie he enjoys as part of what he calls “a big family.”
“A familiar saying from Capt. [Joe] Donnelly is, ‘I depend on you, you depend on me.’ That can be stated not only during the summer when we’re on duty, but year-round as well,” said Grace, a resident of Northern Virginia. “Like any family, there may be some disagreements. But at the end of the day, we all know that we have each other’s backs in any situation. And we are striving for everyone on the patrol to achieve their full potential, even if that takes a bit of friendly banter during our morning workouts.”
Grace said he is thankful to his father for his two-word message that has helped him through some challenging experiences.
“He’s always told me to ‘dig in,’ and these two words have helped me through some of my toughest days on the lifeguard stand, during high-stakes moments, and through some of the hardest morning workouts we’ve ever done,” said Grace. “Hearing his voice in my head, saying, ‘Dig in,’ helps me to meet and even surpass the standard of excellence established by the BBP.
“I’m also appreciative to a number of individuals who have had a positive impact on my success as a BBP lifeguard,” Grace added. “My family members, my friends, fellow lifeguards, and Capt. Donnelly and our lieutenants have all had a huge influence on me.”
Later this summer, Grace hopes to return to the United States Lifesaving Association Nationals in Virginia Beach to defend his 2022 Meter Sand Run championship that he set in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
“There will definitely be some tough competition, and I’m excited for the challenge,” said Grace. “I also am anticipating another great summer experience with BBP as we ensure that everyone on our beaches returns home safely.
“As for my long-term goal, I’m planning to enter the business world — hopefully, to work in a designing or building role,” concluded Grace, who recently graduated from Virginia Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.