The 2021 Baywood Golf Classic raised more money than ever before in its 16-year history, netting a total of $71,233.50 for Beebe Medical Foundation.
The proceeds of the event support Beebe Oncology Services. Beebe Healthcare’s oncology program continues to grow, with two locations serving the needs of Sussex County — the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach and South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville.
This year, Tunnell Companies, Schell Brothers, Silicato Development and Whiting-Turner were all title sponsors for the event, at $10,000 each.
“Beebe Healthcare is so grateful to the strong and loyal support of the Tunnell family. Their generosity over four generations not only helped Beebe build its first cancer center but also expand our programs so Sussex County residents can get cancer care close to home,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation.
To learn more about how to make a gift to the local cancer center, call the Beebe Medical Foundation at (302) 644-2900 or go to beebemedicalfoundation.org.