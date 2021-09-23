Bob Crowther, PGA director of golf at Bayside Resort Golf Club, will be offering a golf clinic on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the golf club, to benefit Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine who was struck by the IED blast at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26
Vargas-Andrews was listed in critical condition at Walter Reed hospital, and donations will be collected for his medical expenses and care.
“In my career, I’ve been very fortunate to give many golf clinics. However, this one is very personal for me” said Crowther, a Marine and father of a Marine. “I look forward to a great afternoon of golf and contributing to this young man’s future.”
Participants will be able to donate at the clinic through an online GoFundMe page, or for those who cannot attend the clinic, they can visit the fundraiser webpage at https://www.livebayside.com/special-golf-clinic.
Pre-registration is not required for those who attend the fundraiser golf clinic.
