On June 13, the tennis and pickleball community at Bayside played and donated money to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Through the participants’ generosity, they raised more than $600 dollars that will help with operating costs and research at St. Jude’s, “where no family ever gets a bill.”
“It was a team effort, with assistance from Chase Meadows, Steve Telscher, and the fantastic recreation staff at Sunridge!” Bayside Racquet Sports Pro Marty Godwin said. “A fun social with refreshments followed the pickleball, tennis and players visited, met and made new friends and had fun.
“The tennis department would like to sincerely thank everyone who came out to support this fantastic day of tennis, pickleball and community! Special thanks go to Bayside Pickleball Board Members Barry Frost, Bill Cronin, Bob Katz, Tom Cirigliano and Ray Martin for their enthusiastic support of the event and their generosity! See you on the courts!”