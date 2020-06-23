Bayside Resort Golf Club in West Fenwick and Bear Trap Dunes in Millville have been recognized as the No. 1 and No. 5, respectively, by Golfweek in the publication’s “2020 Best Courses You Can Play in Each State” list. Both properties are owned by Carl M. Freeman Golf, a division of Carl M. Freeman Companies, and are managed by Troon.
This year marks Bayside Resort Golf Club’s 15th anniversary, as they opened for play in 2005. It is the state’s only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. The course meanders along the Assawoman Bay coastline and winds through pine forests. Golfers can enjoy three distinctly different golf experiences, as some holes are tree-lined, while others wind through marshland and some boast wide-open fairways.
Bear Trap Dunes is designed by Rick Jacobson, a former associate of Jack Nicklaus, and the 27-hole facility features three different nine-hole courses, named Grizzly, Kodiak and Black Bear. Winding bent grass fairways are lined with native wetland grasses and natural sand dunes.
“Now more than ever, we are seeing golf as an activity that attracts those that want to get outdoors, keep fit, but still maintain a safe and healthy social distance. It’s a game you can take with you through the twilight of your life,” said Michelle D. Freeman, CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies.
For more information on Bayside Resort Golf Club, visit golfbayside.com. For more information on Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club, visit beartrapdunes.com.