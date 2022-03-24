The baseball playing skills remain sharp and completely intact for Millsboro native and resident Derek “D.J.” Long.
Now in his early-30s, Long continues to rake. He rips base hits from the right-handed side of the batter’s box and aggressively runs the bases. The slick fielding right-handed shortstop collects batted balls like a vacuum cleaner and completes strong, accurate throws.
Long continues to play with the enthusiasm and achievement of players who are a decade younger. He remains an outstanding performer of an intricate young person’s game at a juncture in life when many athletes have hung up the spikes and use their gloves for an occasional game of catch with their offspring and/or neighborhood youngsters.
Hall of Famer D.J. Long
Long is renowned for being an outstanding student-athlete at Sussex Central High School (Class of 2009) and the University of Delaware (Class of 2014).
He currently plays semi-professional baseball for the Georgetown Titans of the Salisbury, Md.-based Eastern Shore Baseball League (ESBL).
Because he continues to maintain a lustrous shine on the diamond, he will be inducted into the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame this Saturday, March 26. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 also includes Brandon McCabe, Jamie Hammond and Cory Wiley, with ceremonies to be held at the Mid Atlantic Region Induction Banquet on the campus of Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md.
“This is a pretty cool honor,” said Long. “I’ve enjoyed my time in the ESBL, and I’m looking forward to playing a few more years.”
Long was among the four-team ESBL’s leaders in June and July of 2021. He finished tied for fifth in home runs (2), seventh in slugging percentage (.590) and eighth in batting average (.385). The Georgetown Titans’ standout led his team to a 12-4 record and a first-place tie with Tri-County. He also competed against two other teams, Mid Shore HVAC and Gardner Signs.
Two of his Titans’ teammates are also assistant baseball coaches at Sussex Central — Trevor Wilkins, and his brother Jesse Long. Another teammate, J.J. Killen (IR Class of 2019) was one of his players when he coached Indian River High School from 2017 to 2019. Killen is currently a student and baseball player at Wilmington University.
The ESBL “gives players a chance to compete against quality competition that includes a mix of current and former college players and, occasionally, high school seniors,” said Long of the play during June and July. “For me, it’s a chance to play the game that I love. After coaching all year, it feels good to go out to play and compete against current college players.
“Hopefully, the league continues to grow and become even more competitive each year,” he added.
A durable performer for Blue Hens’ baseball
At the University of Delaware, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Long was a durable performer at second base, consistently playing through bumps and bruises. He left an indelible imprint on the record book, finishing his Blue Hens’ career as the leader in doubles (73), second in at bats (882), third in games played (217) and fourth in hits (267).
His honors included Freshman All America kudos in 2010, the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2011, Colonial Athletic Association All Tournament Team status in 2012, and a Third Team All CAA citation in 2013.
Long graduated from UD in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in health and behavioral science, and a minor in coaching science. Three years later, he earned his master’s in elementary education at Wilmington University.
A sixth-grade math teacher at Millsboro Middle School, Long shares his passion for baseball and other sports by coaching student-athletes. He was the head baseball coach at Indian River High School from 2017 to 2019 before accepting the baseball post at Sussex Central.
Long led the Golden Knights to an impressive 15-5 mark and a playoff berth during his first year at the helm, in 2021.
He has also served as an assistant football mentor for six years at perennial gridiron powerhouse Sussex Central, and also coached the Millsboro Middle School girls’ basketball team for two seasons.
Long credits longtime Sussex Central head football coach John Wells with having a profound impact on his career.
“Coach Wells was someone I looked up to in high school, and I always thought his job was something I would enjoy doing,” he said. “Teaching and coaching are both [responsibilities] that I knew I always wanted to [provide], and he helped to guide me in that direction. Watching his work ethic to prepare our football team each season is something that I learned a lot from.”