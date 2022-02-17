Junior Mason Singer’s climactic overhand serve sailed over the volleyball net, swerved slightly and hit the open hardwood floor at Wilmington Dickinson High School.
Singer’s serve clinched the 2019 DIAA boys’ volleyball championship for Indian River High School. The perfectly-launched shot appropriately completed the third-set triumph, 25-12, for a 3-0 decision over Salesianum High to touch off the state title victory celebration.
The memorable point also sent his coach leaping from his chair in an explosion of emotional joy.
“I was happy, I remember that,” recalled Jim Barnes, the architect of IR’s title-winning 2019 team. “I also remember staying in coach’s mode and wanting to make sure our team celebrated [while displaying] good sportsmanship. I actually regret that a bit, because I cut short our celebration to make sure we shook hands” with the Sallies’ student-athletes, he said. “When that was completed, we then celebrated our victory.”
The May 22, 2019, victory culminated an impressive, dominant title run that saw IR win all but two of its 41 season-long sets.
“Winning the state championship — it was a feeling of ‘mission accomplished,’” said Barnes, whose team’s only set losses that year happened on April 9 and April 12, to Salesianum and Wilmington Charter, respectively.
“With that team, it was a goal and mission that we had set out to do. Our motto was ‘One team, one dream,’ and we accomplished it. It is something that those players” and their coaching and support staff “will always remember,” he said. “And they’ll always be state champions! It certainly was special for me [that we did] it together, with not only my sons, but with some of the [student athletes] that my sons were and are still friends with today.
“I love watching my sons and other young athletes [compete in] sports,” added Barnes. “And when they win, it’s a bonus, and I feel a great sense of pride. It’s almost euphoric — a natural drug. And I just love that feeling!”
Both of Barnes’s sons — then-freshman Carson and -junior Michael — were integral performers for that memorable team. Although the family appreciates having celebrated the title together, the coach admitted there are inherent challenges involved with directing one’s own children.
“I would prefer to not coach my son,” said Barnes, whose title-winning team posted 3-0 victories over St. Mark’s and Conrad School in that year’s state quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. “I would much rather be a booster parent and just enjoy watching my boys play, and support the team and coaches where I can. With that said, it needs to be a situation where I trust and respect the coaches coaching them. I currently have this situation with Carson and his travel [beach] volleyball team based in Annapolis, Md., and with his numerous coaches that he has both locally and at the national and world level.
“Where it gets frustrating,” Barnes added, “is a scenario in which they would be coached by someone who is inexperienced, lacks knowledge, and doesn’t make good decisions for the players or team. Then I am happy and feel fortunate that I am able to coach my boys. Because, although it is challenging, I have more control of the decisions and outcome, as well as how” to coach them.
Barnes also noted that “although it can be challenging at times coaching my teenage boys, we have a mutual respect for each other. [I consider] them to be good players and responsible young men, and [they consider] me as a good player who has experience and is a coach that has respect and a history of winning.
“There is also an advantage,” Barnes added, “that I enjoy [as] the coach of teams where [my sons] are the captains, and we are able to discuss the dynamics and situations of that team more than just at practice. They have great ideas and we work together in [building] the best team possible.”
In addition to Carson and Michael Barnes, the Indian River 2019 championship team also included seniors Kevin Ho, Porter Palmer and Mitch McGee, juniors Alex Canseco, Singer, Ben Smith, Aaron King and Luke Sopko, sophomores Ian Shaubach and Erick Aguilara, and freshmen Jon Atkins and Finn Bellistri.
Winning the state title was a clear reflection of the coach’s philosophy.
“I have high expectations,” said Barnes, and believe the team should get there quickly, said Barnes, adding that he also believes that “practice makes you better” and enables an athlete to “improve, have fun and win.”
Helping to launch his high school’s boys’ volleyball team
Barnes was born in Drexel Hill, Pa., in suburban Philadelphia, before his family moved to the Pittsburgh area. At Upper St Clair High School, he played soccer and was a swim team competitor. As a junior, he also helped launch the school’s first boys’ volleyball squad, serving as its captain and earning MVP honors before graduating in 1987.
He earned a swimming scholarship to Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa., graduating in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. He began his coaching career as an assistant for the Meadville, Pa., swim team.
At Indian River High, Barnes coached the girls’ volleyball squad from 2015 to 2019, and is now entering his fifth season at the boys’ volleyball team’s helm. His boys’ teams have captured four straight Henlopen Conference South Division titles and a conference postseason flag.
As a coach, the most useful lesson that Barnes has learned is “to continue to learn and improve. [When you] play sports, there is no losing. There’s either winning or learning.”
The ‘little team that could’
Barnes’s coaching ability was severely tested last spring, when only seven athletes performed for his 2021 IR boys’ volleyball contingent. Barnes blamed the COVID-19 pandemic that began right before the spring of 2020 and ended up canceling the spring sports season in Delaware and throughout the nation.
“We were doing great” building the boys’ volleyball team “until COVID hit,” said Barnes. The team, he said, “had lots of momentum and we had a chance to [repeat as champions] with a really good team. I remember that Friday” — March 13, 2020, when IR athletic director Todd Fuhrmann — “had us tell our players to take their belongings home with them in case they didn’t return to school on Monday. Indeed, they didn’t return, and the season was canceled.
“That was tough and really killed our momentum with boys’ volleyball at Indian River and throughout Delaware,” Barnes added. “Last season, we were just happy to have a team and actually had to get permission to play with only five players at one point. But we made it work.”
Somehow, the “little team that could” went 9-1 during the regular season (losing only to Conrad School) and bested Cape Henlopen 3-0 in the quarterfinals before losing 3-1 to eventual state champion Delaware Military Academy. For the season, the 10-2 Indians won 32 of their 42 sets.
“We had a team — that was an accomplishment,” said Barnes. “It was amazing that we were 9-1 with an inexperienced and [seven-player] team, and that we finished in the state tournament” in the top four teams.
“And we’re back, and I was told that there are 27 high school teams in Delaware that either have a team or are considering adding a team,” added Barnes.
Returning players from last year’s squad are seniors Carson Barnes, Finn Bellistri and Gustavo Rivera, juniors Liland Wylie and Jordy Estrada, and sophomore Grason Howard.
“Hopefully, our 2022 team will improve, have fun and win as a team — possibly as state champions,” said Barnes.
Making a profound impact on Barnes’s life
Barnes acknowledged a number of individuals who have made a profound impact on his life.
“My parents have supported me and provided a good foundation,” said Barnes, who owns and operates Alert Security, a retail and commercial security system provider, in addition to serving as a Realtor with the Allison Stine Team of Northrop Realty Group.
IR volleyball assistant coach Jay Clark, he said, “has a lot of experience and is very knowledgeable, and he’s my sounding board.” He also noted coach Sally Craig, “who has provided opportunities and encouragement. The [student-athletes] inspire me to be a better coach. And, the Gold Medal Squared Volleyball Coaching Clinic has provided me with knowledge and ideas.
“In addition, there is my faith and relationship with God and Jesus,” Barnes continued. “I can’t deny that [my faith] has had a tremendous impact on me as a person, and [has provided] a foundation and a guide for me as a coach.”