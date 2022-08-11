Lacrosse is spoken there.
Daytime, nighttime, anytime and all the time.
In fact, dinnertime conversations at the Selbyville home of Jennifer and Kyle Harris nearly always include a discussion about the game, which continues to explode in popularity and participation.
And for good reason.
Each of the four Harris offspring has played or continues to play lacrosse for their school and select teams — all at a very high level.
College students Thomas and Madeline Harris are always up for a game of “catch” with each other or involving one of both of their two younger siblings.
Indian River High School junior Kylie Harris recently eclipsed the school’s 100-plus career goal mark as a sophomore. Then there is Chloe Harris, who enters eighth grade at Selbyville Middle School this fall and has designs on playing and scoring goals as a high school freshman while playing alongside Kylie at IR during the spring of 2024.
“It kind of happened by accident,” said Kyle Harris, the foursome’s father, of when the kids were growing up in Annapolis, “where lacrosse is sort of a religion. Thomas started at age 6, and the girls watched him and loved the games. The ‘littles’ — our name still for Kylie and Chloe — jumped in even earlier than Thomas, due to his influence. Madeline resisted the urge until ninth grade. It’s been great to watch them develop this common interest organically, and we hope they pass it along to their kids!”
“Lacrosse wasn’t popular at the time when Kyle and I were growing up — we both played soccer through high school and college,” said Jennifer Harris, their mom. “We wish we’d had the chance [to play] this sport. This commonality, with all the kids playing, really brought them together as siblings.
“They will pick up their sticks and go outside to throw the ball around, and practice stick tricks together. Thomas has taken them to the fields and trained each of them. Our lives revolve around lacrosse season, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.” The children, she said, each “work hard in-season, and they work even harder in the off-season to prepare.”
The pacesetter, Thomas, 20
During the 2019 spring season, Thomas Harris led the way for his younger siblings into the lacrosse spotlight. He frequently filled Indian River High opponents’ nets to the tune of 48 goals. The talented junior combined his inherent hustle with a quick, accurate shot that helped the Indians return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
“Coach [David] Spencer asked me to play crease, and I think we found that’s where I actually fit best,” said Thomas, who was born in LaPlata, Md. “I had great middies in Dylan White, Zach Schultz and Ben McCabe, and they were constantly putting me in a position to score. I really loved playing for the Indian River High School coaches and will never forget the camaraderie or the lifelong friends I made on the team.”
Thomas Harris was poised for an explosive 2020 season, but his lacrosse season — along with the final chapter of his senior year — fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very disappointing, but with the kind of grief so many people were experiencing, it made me feel a little silly to feel sorry for myself for losing a season,” he said. “We had such a good team that year, too. We thought we could go far in the playoffs. I was disappointed I wasn’t able to get my 100th goal. I was sitting on 80,” with 23 assists.
Thomas, who begins his junior year at the University of Delaware this fall boasting a 3.9 GPA on a Trustees Academic Scholarship, takes great pride in watching, hearing and reading about his siblings’ success in lacrosse.
“Except for Madeline, we all grew up playing lacrosse since we were little, starting in Annapolis and then in Delaware,” said Thomas, who is devoting part of his summer to train Kylie and Chloe. “We’ve played mostly year-round, and I’m proud of how well we’ve all done.
“I’ve watched Kylie and Chloe do recreational, travel tourney and school teams for so long. Kylie’s sophomore season was wild, and I’d be surprised if she didn’t surpass it the next couple years. She’s extremely skilled, from defense to draws to scoring. Chloe is very similar, and I cannot wait to watch her play in high school, especially when being teamed with Kylie. Those two together should be a highlight reel!”
The latecomer, Madeline Harris, 19
The sport of lacrosse easily attracts multiple members of the same family. Just ask the Stanwick (Baltimore, Md.) or Bloedow (Prior Lake, Minn.) lacrosse clans. Better yet, have a discussion with 24-year-old lacrosse expert Austin Meek, a frequent visitor to his grandmother’s home in Ocean View and a renowned former North Texas high-school lacrosse player.
“Lacrosse is an eye-catching sport whose players show you how happy [playing it] makes them, which easily translates to your family members,” said Meek, a Texas Tech alum who in mid-season dramatically came off the bench as a senior to score 34 goals and help the 2016 Frisco Wakeland High squad earn a postseason berth. “When a sibling who already looks up to you sees you playing, it adds a flair.”
That flair is what attracted Madeline Harris to the game as an Indian River freshman in 2017.
“I had watched my brother and sisters play over the years, which gave me the itch to play in 9th grade,” said Madeline, who was born in Annapolis. “I’m glad I did. I loved it! I’m not surprised my siblings are so good, because they have worked on their games year-round since they were little.”
Using her flawless hand-eye coordination, Madeline Harris took an instant liking to learning the techniques of lacrosse. She quickly built her muscle memory by endlessly practicing her moves. When she played “at a high level so soon after starting, that really surprised me,” said Thomas Harris.
Madeline Harris is proud of what she has accomplished as a lacrosse player, scoring 15 goals and six assists while missing the entire 2020 campaign to the COVID-19 pandemic. And she doesn’t hesitate to brag about her younger siblings.
“It was funny… Before my senior year, some of my teammates were figuring out how well we’d do that season,” said Madeline, who scored 12 goals in 2021. “I remember interrupting them and telling them, ‘You guys really don’t understand how good my incoming freshman sister Kylie is.’ And then I told them, ‘Wait until you see Chloe play.’”
The 100-plus goal-scorer, Kylie Harris, 15
Kylie Harris wasted little time. The Indian River girls’ lacrosse scoring sensation adjusted her mouthpiece and wiped the sweat from her brow on the fog-shrouded Indian River High School lacrosse field.
Then, the sophomore attack reached the 100-career goal mark by netting five quick markers to help her team build an early 7-0 lead against Hodgson Vo-Tech. The celebration began with 12:54 left in the first half of the Indians’ 2022 regular-season finale on Thursday, May 12, and the game was temporarily halted for a brief photo opportunity to capture the moment, complete with congratulatory hugs from Kylie’s teammates.
The sophomore finished the game with six goals — 101 for her career — and a single-season school record of 69 markers as Indian River defeated the Silver Eagles, 14-7, to finish their regular season.
The whole experience, she said, “was kind of surreal, and it is still sinking in. I’m proud, but even more so, I’m proud of my teammates for putting me in position to get good looks on the goal,” said Kylie, who also plays for the Indian River High girls’ field hockey team during the fall season. To know she is one of only five student-athletes to have scored 100 career goals at Indian River “is just crazy.”
Harris became the third record-setting lacrosse player in a week to etch their name into the Indian River High School record book. She joined recently graduated boys’ lacrosse standout Reece Stone (106 career goals) and senior Max Forrey (121 career goals), to add her name to those of George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career markers) in reaching triple-digit career goals.
Because she had skipped kindergarten, Kylie had to work harder, since she was always younger and — until recently — smaller than the competition.
“I’ve had to compensate for that, but it made a difference, because now I’m one of the taller players,” said Kylie, who has never earned a grade lower than an A. “Also, I’ve always concentrated on being a two-handed player, and I think I’ve scored as many goals left-handed as I have right-handed this year.”
The up-and-comer, Chloe Harris, 13
Then there is Chloe. The youngest member of the Harris lacrosse quartet, she has been averaging two goals per game as a midfielder for her Saltwater travel team, which features top level players. A year younger than the prescribed age, Chloe is “playing a year up” with a skill set that compares very favorably to Kylie at the same age. She is technically proficient and plays left-handed, despite being a naturally right-handed shot. Academically, she has also never earned a grade lower than an A. And, like her three family predecessors into higher education, Chloe is a National Honor Society student.
Madeline, who earned a 3.62 GPA in fashion design during her freshman year at Drexel University, said she and each of her siblings feels very fortunate to be so proficient on the field and in the classroom.
“We all have our differences, but we 100 percent support each other, no matter what,” she said.
According to Kylie, she shared a bedroom with Chloe until Madeline headed to school in Philadelphia last fall.
“We are very close, but I’m very close with Thomas and Madeline, too,” said Kylie, who, too, was born in Annapolis. “The six of us still do a crazy amount of things together, and those are the best times.
Chloe proudly exclaims that “Kylie has always been my best friend, Madeline always includes me in what she’s doing, and Thomas and I have a very special relationship. He got me into lacrosse and is always there to play catch with, whenever I ask him to,” said Chloe, who was also born in Annapolis. “I think it’s really cool that everyone thinks of us as a lacrosse family. We’ve traveled all over the place for tournaments, and that is something I’ve always looked forward to!”
Credit to their coaches
Each of the Harris clan attributes their lacrosse success to hard work, solid preparation and outstanding coaching.
IRHS coaches Spencer and Jim Dietsch “were great instructors, and I was fortunate enough to train a lot with trainer Tom Incotrera, who is sort of the ‘lacrosse whisperer’ around here, as well as a big influence,” said Thomas.
Madeline said she appreciates her Indian River coach, Cat Roselli, while Kylie credits her recreational lacrosse coach Earl Conley, along with travel mentors Ryan Murphy, Chris Williams and Joe Lavin. She also credits IRHS coaches Roselli, Taylor Pridgeon and Maggie Allison, as well as off-season trainer Incontrera.
Chloe singles out coaches Dan Kaufman, Greg March and Kirby, and trainer Incontrera, with helping her build her game.
In addition to their coaches, the Harris student-athletes said they appreciate the “incredible” support they’ve received from their parents.
“They started us all in lacrosse when we were little, and I cannot even imagine how much time they have invested, with no complaints,” said Thomas. “Since we play mostly year-round, they are always on opposite sides of town, getting us to practices and games. We’ve all maintained 4.0 grade point averages because they really stress academics.”
“Anytime we wanted to try something new, they got behind it,” added Madeline of their parents. “We’re lucky to have them. And they are a lot of fun, too!”
Kylie said it’s hard to “even describe their 100 percent unconditional support of us,” while Chloe admitted that she knows “how lucky I am that they spend all of their free time catering to us.”