The 60-and-older softball standouts of the Olde Tymers Softball League continued into the semifinal and championship rounds of their double-elimination postseason tournament last Thursday, Sept. 8, following two days of rainouts on the Church of God fields near the intersection of Routes 113 and 26 in Dagsboro.
The semifinal game featured No. 6 seed Colonial East and No. 7 seed Community Bank of Delaware. With the game tied at 11-11 after the regulation seven innings, Community Bank scored four runs in the top of the eighth and held on for a 15-12 win.
Community Bank’s 22-hit attack was led by multiple hits from Frank Edwards, Steve Colen, Warren Lloyd, Bill McNamee, Bill Moore, Dave Schaub, Frank Sica, Wally Siegfried and Mike Krieg. Colonial East was led by Rod Murphy and Dave Collins, both of whom were three-for-four at the plate.
No. 7 seed Community Bank of Delaware then faced No. 4 seed B&E Tire & Alignment in the title game.
B&E Pitcher John Smart allowed only one walk and ripped three hits, while teammates Lance O’Connell, Dave Cesani and Keith Wagner also contributed at the plate to help B&E Tire & Alignment win its third straight tournament title, 11-4.
Community Bank was led by Bill McNamee’s triple and two RBIs, and Mike Krieg’s excellent pitching.