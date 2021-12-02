As the level of pickleball play advances, most players realize they should get to the no-volley zone (NVZ), where their odds improve dramatically.
Interestingly, there were questions at courtside from some of the very best pickleball teams as how to get to the net together after you or your partner hit the return of serve. That question typically arises when one player has a tennis background, and not the other.
If I could use John Madden’s chalk board, this would be a lot easier, but here goes: The tennis court is 36 feet across, so two tennis partners each need to defend roughly 18 feet as they work their way towards the net. The two partners will move back and forth laterally to defend against a huge hole developing between them. If they were connected by a rope, they would pull one another back and forth to manage the gaps between them.
Of course, their competition is trying to hit different shots to force an opening between them, and you should never see any slack in the rope between them. The distance between them is traditionally defined by their two outstretched arms and paddle/rackets.
Using my old typewriter, that 18-foot defensive line might look like this:
[Outside]——Partner1—— Partner2——-[Outside].
But if Partner2 remains on the baseline, and Partner1 goes to the net, the distance they each need to defend now extends from 18 to about 23 feet — 5 additional feet between them. Therefore, tennis players are taught to approach together along a defensive line.
The pickleball court is more than half that distance — only 20 feet — across and each partner only has 10 feet to defend. But when one partner remains on the baseline and the other goes to net, their line of defense gets longer, perhaps 12.5 feet.
In addition, the player at the net is in much closer proximity to their opponents, so there is less reaction time on the smaller court when the opponents hit into the growing gap between defending partners.
Another factor to consider is that the team approaching net in tennis needs to cover about 30 feet from baseline forward to a dominant position at net. They are much more likely to get caught out of position than in pickleball. Therefore, their line of defense is more critical.
The pickleball team only needs to cover half that distance — 15 feet — to get to the NVZ. So the player without tennis experience charges to the NVZ — in fact, many times too quickly, leaving themselves open to the lob or unexpected down the line shot.
Meanwhile, the tennis player charges the NVZ like he/she did in their tennis days.
And it is my opinion this is the point where those two different styles (tennis and non-tennis) most differ.
I have several thoughts on this. In such a short distance as 15 feet, a player at the net can do a lot more damage than waiting around on the baseline. But their partner’s shot selection is critical, because there is no defense against a softly hit ball that just floats shoulder-high across the net. Therefore, your approach is predicated on the type of shot your partner makes, who needs to hit a shot away or low to the feet of the opponent.
Secondly, the partner not only needs to hit a difficult ball toward your opponents, but then should follow that shot into the NVZ to shorten the defensive line. I have no statistical data to prove this, but I would be willing to bet that the ball hit by the opposing team would be hit to the player farthest from the net at least 80 percent of the time, because that player is in a position where they can do the least damage.
But the opposite side of that argument is that, if your partner cannot get to the net for whatever the reason, then having one partner at the net and the other mid-court is like shooting ducks at the boardwalk game.
Perhaps your opponent’s serve was too well-placed, or the ball skidded on the line, and your partner can’t advance. If you are near the NVZ when your partner gets in trouble on the return of serve, you would drop backwards, shorten the defensive line, and then together try to get back to the NVZ. Both partners have to be very conscious of their partner’s shot each and every time.
In summary, if you keep the invisible rope between you and your partner tight, your instructor will tell you “that’s right.” If you let develop between you and your partner a gap, the score will soon be eleven-zap!