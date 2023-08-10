Traveling to the Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana this summer was just one part of a memorable journey for the teams that came from foreign countries to compete in the Series. While several teams traveled long distances from Europe and Africa, the Asia-Pacific team traveled more than 20 hours to be part of the softball action.
The team’s coach, Antonio Oquindo Jr., talked to the Coastal Point about their international journey, as well as reflecting on his more than 30 years of coaching the 13- to 16-year-old girls from the Philippines.
The team’s journey consisted of a 15-hour flight from Manila to New York City, and then a five-hour bus ride to Delaware.
“Our team is very tired and sleepy,” Oquindo said. “We are having problems with eating because of the time difference.”
But he said the Filipino community in both Delaware and Maryland had reached out to help, providing food and assistance during their stay in the area.
“We are so grateful to have met them and for their help. They are such great people.”
Asked about how the team initially became involved in the Series, Oquindo said, “I wanted to help the players to compete in the international Series that can be found here. … We have our trainers and other coaches, along with myself, that help with their educations and their development as softball players. Our team is also sponsored by our provincial government from the Philippines.”
The team has traveled to Roxana on three occasions, with the first time being in 2017.
“We got second place that year, and we lost to the Delaware team in the championship,” Oquindo noted. “We always want to play here in Delaware. It is our highest achievement to be able to play here against these other talented teams.” He added that they hope to continue to grow and bond as a team.
Their hometown, he said, supports the team by “giving us our players, and they help us with cheering on the girls in games.” He said he appreciates the assistance that he and the team receive from their school and the local community in the Philippines, which he said becomes extremely excited for their journey to the United States.
“Our local town does donations and finds other ways to help us gather the needed equipment to play softball.”
When the team wasn’t playing softball during the Series week, they traveled to Rehoboth Beach and to Bethany Beach to spend some time in the Atlantic Ocean and explore the local restaurant scene. They stayed at the Atlantic Inn in Millsboro. The team does not plan on visiting anywhere else in the U.S. during their time here, he said, but the softball organization’s president, Anthony Augistine, planned to travel to North Carolina with the Junior League team for their competition later this month.
Coaching softball, Oquindo said, was something he realized was a “ticket to finish my education and to help girls in the Philippines to continue their education as well.” He said he “loves to teach children” and that he especially enjoys being able to assist their families by providing them with schooling and with softball coaching as well.
Asked about the most meaningful aspect of competing in this Series, Oquindo said, “Proving that the Filipino players can play against the U.S. teams is meaningful to me, because it means that we are not wasting our time by traveling all this distance.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to watch our players grow from the time they are younger on the team, to the time when they are too old to continue playing in this Series. It is nice to watch them enjoy spending time together playing a sport they love. And I enjoy watching them become lifelong friends back at the hotel. It is truly a great experience for myself and for the girls on our team.”
While the Asia Pacific team fell short against the Canadian team last Saturday, the group had a strong showing during the week-long Series. Oquindo said he hopes to return to the Series with his team once again next year.
“If God gives us the chance to come again, we will. … I have seen our girls enjoying traveling to Delaware. We are very happy to meet the local community here, and we look forward to returning once again next year.”