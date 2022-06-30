June 25 marked the final day of the 2022 Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games.
The event featured a myriad of sports, ranging from softball to swimming, with a mass of athletes, parents, spectators, and volunteers in attendance. With such a large-scale event, it is no doubt the success of the occasion relied heavily on the backbone of Special Olympics Delaware, the volunteers. Whether it be event volunteers (individuals who volunteer for specific events), practice volunteers (individuals who provide assistance during weekly team practices), or even coaches (head and assistant), it is an undeniable fact that it would all not have been possible without their unfailing support.
One of these tireless volunteers is Coach Ryan Bradford, who has been volunteering with Special Olympics Delaware and the Kent Wild Kats for over 10 years. As the sport director for soccer, basketball, and softball, and a Unified Partner for golf and bowling, it would be an understatement to say that Bradford wears many hats. He first found out about Special Olympics Delaware after his special needs son started playing basketball through SODE (Special Olympics Delaware), and has remained involved ever since, becoming a coach and volunteer for soccer in the fall of that same year.
Bradford started volunteering with SODE with pre-existing coaching experience, having spent the last few years coaching his daughter in softball as well. He finds the most rewarding part of volunteering with SODE to be seeing “...the athletes learn and improve their skills and put to use what they have been taught at practice in competition.” Though Bradford has over 10 years worth of memories with Special Olympics Delaware, his favorite memory has remained, “...seeing the joy in our son’s face when he won and received his first medal.”
Alisha Banas, an event volunteer, has been helping out with Special Olympics Delaware on-and-off for 10 years. She was first introduced to SODE through her doctorate program’s volunteer work. For Banas, the most rewarding part of being a Special Olympics Delaware volunteer has been being able to see the joy of the athletes, and having the opportunity to “contribute a little bit to help with their health, [and] to make sure they’re getting the appropriate screenings.”
When asked about a noteworthy memory from her years spent volunteering, she immediately recalled a time wherein an athlete, after having won gold in swimming, gave her a play-by-play recounting of the race. Being able to hear “...how excited and how fulfilled he was after his event,” and having the opportunity to see athletes “...after their events and excited about their wins,” has remained one of Banas’ biggest motivations to keep coming back to Special Olympics Delaware.
Kinta Dienguele, another event volunteer present for the 2022 Summer Games, first found out about Special Olympics Delaware through the Volunteer Delaware website. As a recent college graduate, Dienguele found herself with a lot of time on her hands, and decided to fill that time doing something worthwhile. Though the 2022 Summer Games was Dienguele’s first stint in volunteering with SODE, being present for the event proved to be a momentous and indelible occasion all the same. When asked about what she has found to be the most rewarding part of being a volunteer for the event, Dienguele answered that she “...has enjoyed just how much effort people put into organizing the whole event, making sure that it runs smooth so that everyone has a good time...it’s a lot of work so I really admire that about the different volunteers I’ve met today.”
While Dienguele could not immediately recall a special memory, she is looking forward to future SODE volunteering opportunities to be able to make new memories.
Bradford, Banas, and Dienguele were just a few of the hundreds of volunteers that made the Summer Games a success, and SODE is always looking for new volunteers. If you’re like Dienguele, who first sought out volunteering as a way “... to serve the community,” do as Bradford recommended and “come to a competition first and see what Special Olympics is all about. If you see something that you want to be part of, you can then sign up as a volunteer for practice and competitions. There is so much information on the sode.org website about all the different sports and competitions that are offered. Also, there are many other ways to volunteer with the Special Olympics such as summer camp and fundraising events.”