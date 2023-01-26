Indian River High School is celebrating another “Brynn win.”
Junior running standout Brynn Crandell was recently named the Gatorade Delaware Girls Cross Country Player of the Year for the second straight year.
“I’m very honored to receive the Gatorade Delaware Cross Country Player of the Year Award,” said Crandell. “Cross-country has many deserving and accomplished athletes, so to be among them is flattering. I’m just very happy and humbled that I was chosen.”
“Sharyn and I are extremely proud,” said Colin Crandell, Brynn’s father, and the Indian River High School assistant cross country coach of himself and Brynn’s mother. “Brynn is very driven and works each day to achieve her goals. So, for her to see that her planning, hard work and perseverance result in an award like this is surreal for her and for us. It’s a great moment for sure.”
During the fall of 2022, Brynn Crandell won the Salesianum Invitational, Sussex County championships, and Henlopen Conference and DIAA State titles.
Last February, Gatorade named her its 2021-2022 Gatorade Delaware Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, making her the first-ever Gatorade award winner from the state of Delaware. The honor was earned by her achievement of winning every race she ran in the 2021 season, including the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Division II state championship.