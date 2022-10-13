The shot came quickly.
It would test the Indian River High School sophomore goalkeeper in the waning minutes of regulation.
Caesar Rodney junior Derek Hawkins drilled the ball from just inside the 18-yard line. The orb’s intended destination was behind Indian River sophomore Kai Kelley, inside the net he was protecting.
For a split second, it appeared that Hawkins would be the hero of the night, that his name would appear in the bold-faced, larger-headline font, that he would be celebrated as the man who decided a well-played scoreless tie and prevented an Indian River High School record from being equaled for the sixth time in school history.
But the 5-foot-6 Kelley had worked too hard making seven earlier saves against Caesar Rodney, the local big-school soccer power and perennial Henlopen Conference North Division champions.
Kelley responded as quickly as his muscle memory and experience would let him.
The crucial foot save that he made — admittedly his toughest stop of this season — was his second deflection of a Riders’ blast in the final three minutes of regulation.
It preserved a special moment for teammate Jordan Illian, who had scored an improbable highlight reel-worthy “Bend it like Beckham” game-winning goal four minutes into the first overtime session on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The 1-0 victory gave the Indians five straight shutouts and a 4-0-1 record in their first five games of the 2022 season.
’Keeper Kelley aware of tying record
Kelley admitted he was aware of possibly becoming part of a team and individual record-tying performance of posting five consecutive shutouts.
When Indians’ leading scorer Jordan Illian connected on his improbable but memorable “golden goal” — the shot seen ’round the world on ESPN’s Sportscenter four minutes into overtime that night — Kelley and his teammates momentarily forgot about the record-tying mark. They understandably lost themselves in an emotional post-game dogpile and celebration of the hard-fought 1-0 triumph.
But it didn’t take long for them to realize anew that they had become part of Indian River soccer history. They became the sixth team to post five straight shutouts.
During the match, “I knew that we had [the chance to] tie a school record” at Caesar Rodney, said Kelley. “But I was not focused on that. I was focused on beating Caesar Rodney. My goal was to keep the [score] sheets clean.”
Two days later, on Sept. 29, “Kelley’s Heroes” set a new school mark with their sixth straight whitewash, 5-0 in a Henlopen Conference South Division showdown.
The 6-0-1 Indians extended their mastery of the shutout last Friday, Oct. 7, with a 7-0 non-conference triumph at Delmarva Christian in Georgetown.
For an encore, “Kelley’s Zeroes” put on a defensive clinic in a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over hard-charging Sussex Central on Oct. 11 in order to extend the record to eight straight whitewashes (7-0-1). Kelley made nine saves behind a defense that worked for a solid 80 minutes to deny the Golden Knights’ desperate offensive onslaught.
This incredible defensive performance began in early September.
Indian River opened the 2022 season with a scoreless tie at Newark Charter as Kelley made two saves on Sept. 9. Kelley made two more saves during a 5-0 victory over visiting Polytech on Sept. 17. He turned aside seven more shots in a 2-0 win at Seaford on Sept. 15 and made three more saves on Sept. 20, in a 6-0 triumph over visiting Lake Forest.
One week later, IRHS made their move into the school’s record book in the game at Caesar Rodney.
Five past teams have posted record-tying five straight shutouts
The existing record of five straight shutouts has been achieved by five different Indian River High School boys’ soccer teams, the prior four under the direction of head soccer coach Steve Kilby, who this year moved on to assist the Cape Henlopen High School teams.
The first time the Indians turned the trick was in 2003, behind goalkeeper Patrick Devine.
Longtime IR assistant coach and now first-year IR soccer head coach Brandt Mais was a senior student-athlete on the 2003 squad, en route to playing college soccer and earning his degree at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
In 2009, junior goalkeeper Kevin Rowe and his teammates blanked host Cape Henlopen 2-0 on Oct. 6, host Woodbridge 6-0 on Oct. 8, visiting Dover 3-0 on Oct. 12, visiting Delmar 3-0 on Oct. 13 and host Lake Forest 4-0 on Oct. 20. The string was snapped in a 6-3 Indian River victory at Laurel on Oct. 22.
In 2015, senior goalkeeper Ian Walls and his teammates shutout Cape Henlopen in the Henlopen Conference playoff championship, 1-0, on Nov. 3; Brandywine in the first round of the DIAA playoffs, 6-0, on Nov. 10; Delaware Military Academy in the quarterfinals, 1-0, on Nov. 14; Archmere in the semifinals, 2-0, on Nov. 18; and Caravel in the DIAA Division II championship match, 1-0, on Nov. 21, for their second title in three seasons behind goalkeeper Walls.
In 2019, junior goalkeeper Bastian Perry and his teammates shut out host Lake Forest, 7-0, on Oct. 3, visiting Delmar 4-0 on Oct. 10, host Laurel 2-0 on Oct. 24, visiting Sussex Academy 1-0 on Oct. 26 and host Sussex Central 1-0 on Oct. 17. The streak was snapped by visiting Wilmington Charter, 1-0, on Oct. 26.
In 2020, senior goalkeeper Bastian Perry (Class of 2021) and his state championship-winning teammates opened their season with four consecutive 2-0 victories over visiting Polytech on Oct. 20, Sussex Academy on Oct. 22, Caesar Rodney on Nov. 12 and at Smyrna on Oct. 27. Their record-tying fifth-straight goose egg was a 7-0 triumph at Seaford on Nov. 4. The string ended with a 6-1 victory over Lake Forest on Nov. 10, en route to winning their third DIAA Division II boys’ soccer title in six seasons.
Giving credit to ‘Kelley’s Zeroes’
Kelley spent his freshman season as IR’s junior-varsity goalkeeper in 2021. As the varsity backup, he appeared in five games, making a total of 10 saves.
He is quick to credit his teammates — “Kelley’s Zeroes” — for their stellar play and hard work in the defensive zone and through midfield.
“My ‘back four,’” Kelly said, consists of Caleb Galbreath, Evan Peterson, Parker Steele and Luke Veirs. “All of them are very strong individuals who provide me with safety and strength. They are one of the many reasons that we won the game at Caesar Rodney. And our midfield,” he said of the group that Illian, Cole Veirs and Sam Kerneklian, “plays a very big part in the goal scoring and forcing high pressure in the midfield.”
Peterson said he was thrilled about being part of setting the new record.
“It’s great for our defense to be able to get some recognition,” said the senior and four-year varsity performer. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work to be the best that we can be. We strive to keep the team in games so that our offense can [win] them. As we like to say, ‘Offense wins games, and defense wins championships.’”
Kelley said he also appreciated the direction provided to him by last year’s senior goalkeeper, Reece Stone, who led the 11-4-1 Indians to the 2021 Henlopen Conference South Division title.
“He told me that I needed to be in better shape going into this season, and I trained with him every day at practice last year,” said Kelley. “And Coach Mais provides me access to a goalie coach,” Johnny Cuellar, “who has helped me with getting into shape going into this season and preparing me for every game. Coach Mais also provides the team with a lot of positivity and goal-setting.”
While he helps the team rack up the shutouts and victories, Kelley is also learning how to be a better shot-stopper. He maintains an awareness of his surroundings when opponents attack.
He is very appreciative to those who have helped him manage a considerable learning curve.
“I’m really thankful for my goalie coach, Terry Underkoffer,” said Kelley. “If it weren’t for him, I would not be the goalie that I am today. He has taught me so much about how to be a goalkeeper.”
Kelley, a resident of Bethany Beach, traveled with his family to Barcelona last May to fulfill a request to be part of the Football Club Barcelona Academy.
“It was an incredible experience for him,” said Kai Kelley’s father, Andy Kelley, a former soccer coach at Sussex Central High School and currently a Millsboro Middle School educator and volunteer soccer coach for River Soccer. “He was playing for the first time with guys on his team from across the United States and Central America.”
Training with FC Barcelona’s goalkeeper coaches, Kelley posted three wins in the four matches in which he competed.
Back home last summer, he attended a One on One Goalkeeping camp at Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pa., that was run by former MLS coach Todd Hoffard. Kelley worked hard as one of the more than 100 shot-stopping campers, despite performing in the brutal August heat.
Kelley said he is extremely appreciative of his family “for the support and motivation they’ve given me throughout my soccer career. And I would also like to thank Jordan Illian,” Kelley said of his teammate. “Being a freshman on the varsity team last season was very hard, and Jordan took me under his wing and helped me fit in with the guys.”