College signing Cris Alvarado-Cruz

Indian River High School senior Cris Alvarado-Cruz recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and football athletic career at NCAA Division III Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y. Cruz is joined at his signing by IR assistant football coach Joe Donnelly, left, and head football coach Phil Townsend.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Cris Alvarado-Cruz

Sport: Football

Family: Mother, Mercedes Cruz, and father, Jose Alvarado

College choice: Hartwick College, a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Empire 8 Conference; a private college in Oneonta, N.Y. The institution’s origin is in the founding of Hartwick Seminary in 1797 through the will of John Christopher Hartwick. The school has 1,200 undergraduate students from 30 states and 22 countries, with 187 faculty members and a student-faculty ratio of 11-1. The college offers 19 varsity-level sports, and the mascot is Swoop, a hawk.

Why did you choose this college?: I got along with the coach (head coach Mike Carr) there, and it seems like a good atmosphere.

Major: Criminal justice administration

Favorite memory at Indian River: Leading out the guys on game-day each week.

Additional comments: Work for what you want in life. There’s no handouts. If you want it, go get it.

Staff Reporter

Jason has been in journalism for 20 years. He moved to Coastal Delaware in August 2017 with his wife, Jessica, and their daughters, Kylie, 17, and Grace, 12. He has a passion for high-school sports and especially values the relationships that builds.