Cris Alvarado-Cruz
Sport: Football
Family: Mother, Mercedes Cruz, and father, Jose Alvarado
College choice: Hartwick College, a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Empire 8 Conference; a private college in Oneonta, N.Y. The institution’s origin is in the founding of Hartwick Seminary in 1797 through the will of John Christopher Hartwick. The school has 1,200 undergraduate students from 30 states and 22 countries, with 187 faculty members and a student-faculty ratio of 11-1. The college offers 19 varsity-level sports, and the mascot is Swoop, a hawk.
Why did you choose this college?: I got along with the coach (head coach Mike Carr) there, and it seems like a good atmosphere.
Major: Criminal justice administration
Favorite memory at Indian River: Leading out the guys on game-day each week.
Additional comments: Work for what you want in life. There’s no handouts. If you want it, go get it.