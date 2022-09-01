The J.R. Cropper Memorial 5K Race and family day at Gulls Way Campground was a labor of love hosted by his widow, Kim Cropper, with strong support from the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, which cooked up a storm at a chicken fry after the runners finished.
There were more than 170 runners registered to run or walk and 210 family members at the campground for the event. The Gulls Way community came out in support of the benefit, which was directed to the Johns Hopkins Cancer Research organization in Baltimore, for ALS.
Gulls Way is located on Pepper’s Creek, a major tributary leading to the Indian River Bay. It has a rolling and wooded acreage with views for runners, walkers and hikers.
“We raised $77,000 so far, and we are still counting. I just got three more checks today, and we are doing the final tallies from the auctions,” said Kim Cropper this week.
“The Dustin Showers band and local businesses really contributed. We have a wonderful and generous group of people who like to have a good time while also supporting a good cause,” said Cropper.
In addition, the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department is going to provide the Johns Hopkins Packard Center charity with a check through the J.R. Cropper ALS Memorial fundraiser, based on sales.
“We had over 30 sponsors this year, and many gave more than the $200,” said Cropper. “Some gave up to $1,000 for the ALS research at Johns Hopkins. The Packard Center was really happy to hear about the $77,000 amount today, and we will make a donation to them very soon.”
“The Gulls Way staff has put aside everything else to make this happen, and our Cropper extended family made it a big success,” said Cropper in thanking her team.
Garrett Budd won the 5K race again this year, after being the winner of last year’s run.
Joanne Senft, a resident of Gull’s Way, won the 5K for the women.
Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, can send a check to: Johns Hopkins (write Packard Center on the memo line); Gulls Way Campground, 31684 Jimmy Lane, Dagsboro, DE 19939.