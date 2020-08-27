The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation announced this week that the 2020 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament to benefit Atlantic General Hospital will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, rain or shine, at Ocean City (Md.) Golf Club.
Event coordinators said they are anticipating holding a fantastic event, albeit with a few modifications this year due to the current global pandemic.
“The health and safety of participants and staff are at the forefront of logistics planning,” they noted. “Player check-in, giveaways distribution and dining will be adjusted to reduce touchpoints and accommodate social distancing guidelines.”
For local golfers, they said, this tournament has become an annual tradition, with last year’s event raising $90,000 to expand healthcare services and programs for the community through the hospital.
This year’s format will be a scramble, with all golfers playing nine holes on each course, Newport Bay and Seaside. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. The player entry fee includes cart and greens fees, lunch provided by Taste Events and dinner provided by Boxcar40, as well as snacks and beverages/cocktails on the course. Deluxe giveaways, tournament awards, and team photograph are also included. Additional elements include a variety of on-the-course challenges with prizes and Harborside’s orange crush bar.
Team reservations can be submitted online or by texting WARFIELD to 41444 and must be received by Sept. 17. Space is limited, and earliest entries are accommodated first.
Non-golfers can join in by purchasing raffle tickets for the “Big Bucks” cash raffle or reserving golf balls for the new “Drop Zone” helicopter golf-ball drop that will take place at the conclusion of the tournament. Numbered golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter over the driving range, with the ball closest to the target winning a cash prize. The raffle ticket and ball drop sales are open to the public, and winners need not be present. Purchase raffle tickets by texting AGHRAFFLE to 41444 and reserve golf balls by texting DROPZONE to 41444.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available and include ad space in the event program, signage at the event, press and social media up to and following the event. For more information about the tournament, how to become a sponsor, register a team, or purchase raffle tickets or golf balls for the ball drop, visit www.agh.care/golf, or contact Kam LaBrunda at (410) 641-9858 or klabrunda@atlanticgeneral.org.