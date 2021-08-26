He wasn’t a competitive swimmer past eighth grade. He was a football and lacrosse player — two sports that the only thing close to resembling water is the sweat dripping down your face, especially with all that equipment on.
For Chase Wells, though, and as with most sports, it’s not how you start, but how you finish. A late start to his beach lifeguarding career wound up being the perfect timing for him to embark on things.
“It is quite possibly one of the best decisions of my life,” Wells, who is a graduate of Sussex Central High School, said about becoming a lifeguard. “My dad was a lifeguard for 11 years,” he noted of his father, John Wells, “and always told me about what a great decision it was. It definitely inspired me to become a lifeguard, especially in the same town as him. I’m loving everything about it.”
Wells graduated from West Chester University in December with a bachelor’s degree in communications, and is currently a para-professional at his alma mater, Sussex Central High School. He is about to wrap up his third season on the lifeguard stands of Bethany Beach, and said he certainly would love to continue as long as his professional life will allow for it.
“I like to consider myself ‘under construction,’” he said. “I’m in between options right now, between deciding if I want to go back to grad school or continue being a para. It’s one of my considerations when I am thinking about what I want to pursue next in life. Do I want to work around trying to fit this into my summers by staying in the teaching route? Or do I have to have a ‘real world’ job that doesn’t allow me to still do it?”
Having not swam competitively, or even regularly for that matter, the idea of starting to train for becoming a lifeguard would probably steer some people away from taking on that endeavor.
Not Wells.
“I was a junior in college when I decided to become a lifeguard,” said Wells. “I hadn’t swam since I was in eighth grade. I started training the whole year,” he said of the time before he planned to become a guard.
“I started swimming four times a week. It was tough at first. It took me a while to get back into it after taking almost seven years off. It was kind of hard to train in the ocean over the winter, so I was swimming in the pool. It took me a couple weeks to get adjusted” from pool swimming to ocean swimming, he said, “but I was able to do it. It’s definitely a different animal.”
And as far as being one of the best decisions of his life, it’s really a simple explanation as to why that is for him.
“Just the idea that you are there to help the community every day, first and foremost,” Wells said. “Literally, being there to potentially save lives based off of a split-second decision. It makes it all worth it. Just below that are all the people that I meet on a daily basis throughout the community, and especially the friends that I have made on the beach patrol.”
One of the most memorable rescues for Wells happened just last year.
“I forget what hurricane or northeast storm that came through, but the next day it was a beautiful day,” recalled Wells. “There was not a cloud in the sky, and it was like 80 degrees. However, the water had not settled down. Beginning of the day, we were able to get through the day without any restrictions, but things started to change.
"A dad and his daughter were out in the water, near the Cedarwood Street location. He was letting her swim a little bit, and she wound up out in water about shoulder-deep. She got pulled out pretty quickly into a rip current, and he took off after her,” he said.
“By the time he started going after her, I was already in the water heading out to her. She would end up being almost 30 yards out there, and in some pretty deep water. I was able to bring her back in, and the dad was very emotional. He was saying how he couldn’t swim but was going to try to get out to her. He was very grateful and appreciative.”
Wells and some of his lifeguard friends participated in the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol frisbee competition earlier this summer, and the group had a blast while winning the event as well.
“We had a great time playing, and it was awesome that they were able to host such a fun time,” Wells said. “Shout out to them for having a great event.”
And with so many other lifeguards featured in this series, Wells has formed some amazing bonds and friendships with people he’ll consider lifelong friends.
“I have been very fortunate to work with some great people,” he concluded. “I have some great friends that I am lucky enough to not only work with, but also call my friends. It’s a pretty special thing to build the friendships and camaraderie with them over the summers."