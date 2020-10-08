Additional Delaware hunting seasons are open in October, including snow goose, duck, other migratory birds and deer firearm seasons. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2021, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer-hunting seasons. More information is available on the Sunday Deer Hunting webpage at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/hunting/sunday/.
Hunting season dates opening in October:
• Snow goose: to Jan. 30, 2021, and on Feb. 6, 2021;
• Antlerless deer: Oct. 19, and Oct. 23 to 26, and 30 to 31, including Sundays;
• Muzzleloader deer: Oct. 9 to 18, including Sundays;
• Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Oct. 17;
• Ducks, coots and mergansers: first season split Oct. 23 to Nov. 3;
Continuing hunting seasons include:
• Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 25;
• Common snipe: through Nov. 28;
• Archery and crossbow deer: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays;
• Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021, (closed during November shotgun deer season);
• Coyote: through Feb. 27, 2021;
• Crows: through March 27, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only);
• Groundhog: through June 30, 2021.
DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas, with more information available at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/wildlife-areas/s.
Motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can get one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.
A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters require a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a federal migratory bird (duck) stamp. All migratory game bird hunters, except crow hunters, and including duck and goose hunters, also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, available through the DNREC ePermitting system at https://epermitting.dnrec.delaware.gov/signin?redirect_back_to=%2Fpermits-and-licenses or by calling toll free at 1-855-335-4868. Hunters using the ePermitting system should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.
Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/licenses/ or from hunting license agents statewide. Starting this year, hunters obtaining a LEN should create a profile using theePermitting system or at a hunting license agent. Federal migratory bird (duck) stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at https://www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php.
More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide at http://www.eregulations.com/delaware/hunting/ or by calling the Wildlife Section at (302) 739-9912. For more information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass, visit https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/fish-wildlife/licenses/ or call the Recreational Licensing office at (302) 739-9918.