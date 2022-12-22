It’s the front door to triple digits.
The century mark — 100 — also usually symbolizes significant athletic achievement on the turf or hardwood.
A trio of Indian River High School’s student athletes can certainly relate.
During a nine-day span in early May, during the 2022 spring sports season, three members of the Indians’ boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams surpassed the 100-plus career-goal scoring benchmark.
Max Forrey and Reece Stone of the boys’ squad and Kylie Harris of the girls’ team continue to earn significant accolades for their outstanding team play and athletic achievements.
A ‘foray’ into the IRHS record book
It was Wednesday, May 4.
But time stood still after the third goal of Forrey’s five-goal performance that etched his name into the school’s boys’ lacrosse record book.
He had just registered his 100th career goal at IRHS.
“It kind of surprised me, because in the first quarter I was trying to go for it — I was trying too hard,” said Forrey. At that point, head coach David Spencer “told me to settle down and take it play by play. He told me to relax. Once the 100th goal went in, I felt instant happiness.”
Seconds after Forrey’s 100th career goal was fished out of the Spartans’ net, an official brought the ball to Spencer. The coach had prepared for the moment by storing an extra orb in his pocket, and he quickly handed the artifact to assistant coach (and Max Forrey’s father) Shane Forrey for safekeeping.
Max Forrey was also honored by IR Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann prior to that Monday’s game against Delmar, on May 9.
“Max is an unbelievably hard worker and a true student of the game,” said Spencer. “It is a pleasure to coach him, and I am very proud of him. As good as he is, he is always looking to take the next step in his game to improve. He has outstanding leadership skills and is a player that we can trust in any situation. His play has been outstanding for us this year, and I’m so happy that I get to coach him for another year after this.
“He has the tools and ability to be one of the best players to ever come through our program,” added Spencer. “It’s going to be a fun ride watching him continue to develop his game and see how far he can go. We’re lucky to have him.”
Forrey will begin the 2023 season with 121 career goals.
Duplicating the deed
On Monday May 9, senior Reece Stone was also “squeezing the stick” during the early going at Lake Forest, in anticipation of also reaching and surpassing triple digits for career goals at IR.
Like Forrey, Stone had settled in to finish that May 4 game with eight goals and needed just four more to hit the century mark.
Against Delmar the following Monday, Stone and Forrey scored early, and IR enjoyed a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. But the Wildcat defense stiffened considerably and denied Stone access to the attack lanes that served as his conduit to so many goals.
“Delmar is a great defensive team, and we knew that we would have to play a fundamentally sound team offense to win,” said Stone. “We had some great moments as a team going on that three-goal run in less than one minute,” taking a 7-4 lead into halftime. “Our offense is starting to click. We’re playing more as a team, which has created more opportunities for all of us.”
After Delmar rallied to take its first lead of the game, 10-9 in the fourth quarter, Stone decided to literally take the game into his own capable hands. He scored twice on quick rushes through the slot — his third and fourth of the game — within a two-minute span, to give IR the lead for good with 3:41 left in regulation as they won, 12-10.
“Reece is a terrific talent for us and has been since his freshman year,” said Spencer. “He used to be a defensive midfielder, and when he came to me and asked to play offense, I was a little skeptical at first. But he quickly won me over with his play and has since become one of the better midfielders in the state. He combines great stickwork, vision, athleticism and hustle.
“Most importantly, he has a lot of heart. He loves the game and you can see that, because he plays hard and fast, the way a good lacrosse player should play. The sky’s the limit. He will only improve playing for Mary Washington. I have loved being his coach for the past four years.”
“Going into this game, I knew I had the chance to hit 100 goals,” said Stone. “With that being said, all I cared about was winning. The opportunity to score the tying goal and then the winning goal while hitting my 100th career goal was astronomical. Individual achievements are outstanding, but to be able to celebrate a win while hitting individual marks is even better. I couldn’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough.”
Stone finished his IRHS lacrosse career with 106 goals.
Harris connects to IR record book
On Thursday, May 12, the Indian River sophomore girls’ lacrosse attack star made it look easy.
Harris connected with the girls’ lacrosse record book in classic fashion. She netted five quick goals to help her team build an early 7-0 lead against Hodgson Vo-Tech.
The celebration began with 12:54 left in the first half of the Indians’ 2022 regular-season finale. The game was temporarily halted for a brief photo opportunity and congratulatory hugs from Harris’ teammates.
The sophomore sensation finished the game with six goals — 101 for her career — and a single-season school record of 69 markers as Indian River defeated the Silver Eagles, 14-7, in their season finale.
“The whole experience was kind of surreal, and it is still sinking in,” she said post-game. “I’m proud, but even more so, I’m proud of my teammates for the season we had and for always putting me in position to get good looks on the goal. To know there are only five to have scored 100 goals at Indian River is just crazy.”
Indeed, Harris became only the fifth lacrosse student athlete — but also the third in a week — to ever etch their name into the Indian River High School lacrosse annals.
Harris joined boys’ lacrosse standouts Stone (106 career goals) and Forrey (121 career goals) in becoming part of the 100-plus lacrosse career goal club.
The threesome has successfully followed in the cleat-steps of Indian River alums George Martin (Class of 2017, 178 career goals) and William “Cole” Josetti (Class of 2018, 153 career markers) as 100-plus career goal scorers at IR.