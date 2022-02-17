Golf, tennis, and pickleball are numbers games.
In golf, you are trying to reduce the number of times you hit that little white ball, and then do that consistently week after week. In tennis, you need to win a set number of six games in a set but with a majority of two games, and you need to be consistent at doing that so that you can win two of three sets. In pickleball you need to win a majority of points by one or two, depending on what you pre-agreed, and you need to do that consistently for five, six, seven, maybe eight games for a session.
Ideally, in my mind, the routine point among four players of similar skill should probably go something like this: serve, return of serve, third shop, volley, returned volley, dink, dink, dink, volley put-away. Nine hits. A great point might go to 15 or 20 exchanges, and that is scream-out-loud exhilarating.
My mission all along has been about getting all pickleballers to that level of play.
Now, I must disclose that I have had people tell me they didn’t want to get better — “just wanted to play with their friends.” My only retort to them is: What are you going to do when your friends get better and leave you behind?
Pickleball is about consistency — nine, or twice as many, exchanges until you create that opportunity on the small pickleball court to put the ball away. One of most exhilarating times in pickleball is when you get four players at net, volleying back and forth in rapid succession six, eight, even 12 times.
I’ve had to go to some routine doctor appointments recently, and since I’ve always been a proponent of (Vince) Lombardi time, I left early with plenty of time on my hands. While I waited, I parked in the parking lot of the nearest community pickleball courts and kept track of the number of times players on the court hit balls across the net in fair play. I didn’t know any of the people and did not track who won the points. I was only curious as to how many times they struck and kept the ball in play per point.
Wow. Their average number of exchanges was only .9 hits per point, because of the large number of missed serves. I hear Bob Cairo now, “But were they having fun?” Well, they were screaming and hollering like first-graders, so everything is relative I suppose. But like I said to Bob, I want to make it even more fun.
I then monitored a group I knew that had played a full year or more. Their average number of hit balls per point was better — almost twice as many exchanges per point, at 1.65. But it certainly was not nine or 12. It was the three or four missed serves per game, and the eight missed returns-of-serve that lowered their averages. On average, 30 to 40 percent of their play was three to five exchanges — and that is when they really whooped it up. The other 60-70 percent of the points were two or fewer exchanges per point.
At another location, with serious players who have been playing three or four years and who knew they were being monitored for consistency, the first group managed to play a rally of 3.2 shots per rally, the next group 4.0, and they were really whooping and hollering after a rally of 13 shots. Of the five groups tested, 5.5 shots per rally was the best performance, with a 14-point rally.
No need to write, because I understand the very best players are trying to do the opposite, which is reduce the number of hits per point, from maybe 20 to 18. There have been tournament points that would go for 10, or even 20, minutes because the defenders were so consistent and patient, until someone forced the error and made a volley into open court.
But my objective today is to help players newer to pickleball advance more quickly, and I plan to continue this topic in my next several articles with some suggestions on how you might improve your consistency. For now, I suggest the next time you play that you simply try to improve your percentage of serves and return of serves completed — serves and returns!
Note: The quality difference between players who had taken lessons and the others was dramatically obvious. I am going to ask Ocean View’s Jeff Sheetz, a very experienced pickleball instructor, his suggestions on consistency in play to share with you in the next few weeks.