Apparently, my effort is working, because last week players on the adjacent court yelled over to tell me that they had a seven-ball exchange in their game. Yesterday, a fairly good player told me at their community they had increased their average number of exchanges per point to between four and five. He did point out that he was watching the professionals, and they were hitting about four exchanges per point. That makes total sense, since the object of the game is to score as soon as possible, but to get to that level of performance a player must be able to learn to reduce their mistakes with smarter shot selection and better shot execution. As they do this, their point exchanges will get longer.
Based on those comments, you clearly have been working on reducing your number of serves missed, and focusing on the ball in order to return more serves. Today, I want to focus on one more shot, the shot that follows the second shot — the return of serve. Today, the discussion revolves around getting that third shot back into play.
In pickleball, the rules state the serving team must allow the return of serve to land on their side of the court before they hit it. Therefore, they need to remain fairly near the baseline as they await the ball.
Better pickleball begins with better anticipation. If you watch a baseball game, the entire team will adjust defensive positions when another player comes to bat. They are anticipating that each batter will likely hit to a certain area of the field.
The court is only 44 feet long, so the return of serve comes back to the server’s side fairly quickly — 5 seconds or less. In that short span of time, the serving team needs to detect where the return of serve has been hit, which team member will take it — “mine” or “yours” — and then the hitter must move into position to a point slightly behind where they anticipate to make contact with the ball.
If the hitter had recently taken a lesson from instructor Jeff Sheetz, they might remember one of his favorite tips: Don’t run through the ball. If you have ever observed people rushing to catch a train, they need to momentarily stop at the ticket turnstile to make solid contact with the ticket. It’s the same when hitting the ball. Ironically, you need to spot to get somewhere. The hitter gets balanced on both legs, paddle back …then paddle contact with the ball.
It took me a paragraph to describe the preparation to hit the pickleball. Yet many players who have played several years will honestly tell me when I am giving a clinic that they don’t do any of the things described other than simply react to the ball when it suddenly appears before them, and then they swat at it like a mosquito. In this case, the ball is playing them, but what I described is playing the ball.
The next shot today, the shot that follows the return of serve, the third shot, is the one that separates the lumberjack from the twigs. It matters not if you have the best forehand in pickleball if you don’t get in a balanced position to hit it. If you do get in position, then your rally should go at least one more hit, and your chances of winning improve dramatically because the pendulum has now swung to your opponents to make the next defensive shot.
You can only score when you are serving. If the opposing team hit a short return of serve to your your team, this is a great opportunity for your team to score a point. There are so many offensive shot possibilities, but you must move and be in position to hit it before it arrives.
On the other hand, if the opponents hit the return of serve deep to your team, you both are in a much more difficult position because you have fewer opportunities — a lob on a very small court, a drive that, if you don’t hit perfectly, leaves you with 20 feet of court to cover, or the famous third-shot drop. I have written much about the third-shot drop over the years, which you can search at CoastalPoint.com.
The difference here between the various performance levels of players is their varying degrees of anticipation, footwork to get into position, the ability to balance their bodies and focus at impact with the ball, and finally, paddle skills and ball control.
As an example, I watched one player win a gold medal in a singles match with absolutely no paddle skills, but they did have catlike reflexes and superior foot speed, which led them to the highest podium. It is the final combination of all of these skills mentioned that determines performance levels.
Someone asked me last week how I managed to hit a signature shot of mine with such regularity, and I responded, “For starters, hit a million of them.” I did not add that this shot needs to be hit from just behind the no-volley zone (NVZ) because this person continues to play from the middle of the court. The next time, I plan on writing about court positioning.
Vaughn “The Baron” Baker is a Senior Olympics gold-medalist in pickleball, and is public relations director for the First State Pickleball Club (FSPC) and captain of the Ocean View Crew pickleball community. He spent his career working with top tennis professionals while working for Wilson Sporting Goods and introducing the Prince Tennis Racket and Wimbledon Tennis Lines. For more information, visit PickleballCoast.com.