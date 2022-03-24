Sharon M. Searle, 79, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Edward Lajter and Irene (Kunka) Lajter.
She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, Md., and a member of the Elk’s Ladies Auxiliary.
Searle is survived by her husband of 60-plus years, William J. Searle of Selbyville; two daughters, Kimberly Robey and her husband, Church, of Kernersville, N.C., and Kristine Mansfield and her husband, Charlie, of Glen Burnie, Md.; a son, William E. Searle of Silver Spring, Md.; a sister, Sandra Lajter of Chicago, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Laurin, Erin, Christopher, Matthew, Patrick, Zoe and Ian; and three great-grandchildren, Dakota, Nora, Mia.
A Mass of Christian Burial was planned for Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, Md. Burial was to be in Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., in Elkridge, Md., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A viewing was to be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, in Selbyville. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.