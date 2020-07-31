By Susan Canfora
Forty-six people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, July 31, down from 55 reported on Friday, July 24, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s weekly update, with seven additional deaths in the past week and a total of 585 deaths.
Eleven of those hospitalized are critically ill.
Those who have died range from 21 to 104 years old and include 313 women and 272 men, with 191 from Sussex County, 287 from New Castle County and 107 from Kent County.
Statewide, 14,788 positive cases have been reported since March 11, including 8,179 who are considered recovered.
Since March 11, there have been 14,788 positive cases, with 5,608 in Sussex County, 6,794 in New Castle County and 2,167 in Kent County and 219 of an unknown county. There have been 8,162 female, 6,602 male and 24 unknown, ranging in age from infant to 104 years old.
The number of recoveries is 8,179 and there have been 166,259 negative cases.
The Division of Public Health shifted to providing a seven-day average of the percentage of those who tested positive, rather than providing a five-day rolling average. The seven-day average remained the same, at 4.3 percent, during the past week.
Concerning testing, this week those tested at Delaware’s saliva-based events were able to get results by text message or e-mail.
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents of long-term care facilities will also updated weekly. There have been 1,193 positive cases involving long-term care residents, with 361 deaths.
The Division of Public Health also issued an advisory warning against using hand sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, because of the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness or death if swallowed or possibly if absorbed through the skin.
Since then, the FDA has identified several more alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs that contain methanol and is working with manufacturers and distributors on a voluntary recall of these products. See https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
Symptoms of methanol poisoning include headache, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of coordination, visual impairment or blindness or death.