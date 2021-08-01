By Susan Canfora
The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting a total of 111,275 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the seven-day average of new positive cases to 89.9.
The seven-day average for the percent of positive tests was 3.5 percent by the end of last week, an increase from the 2.5 percent reported on July 20, according to a news release issued by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Also at the end of last week, 1,830 Delaware residents had died from the virus, including 545 from Sussex County, 903 from New Castle County and 382 from Kent County.
Thirty-two Delaware residents were hospitalized with the virus, four less than last week. Three were critically ill, a decrease of one from last week.
Those who have died ranged from younger than 5 to 104 years old. There were 927 women and 903 men.
So far, 72.3 percent of Delaware residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine to protect against the virus and as of July 30, 1,055,977 doses had been administered, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has consistently stated vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19 and variants. See de.gov/covidvaccine.
The Division of Public Health, partnering with the Delaware National Guard, have launched mobile units to offer vaccinations in underserved communities. Medically trained staff will give the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. Mobile units are scheduled to visit Sussex, New Castle and Kent counties next week. See de.gov/getmyvaccine.
As of Friday, July 30, the Division of Public Health has identified several variants in Delaware, through test specimens. They include the United Kingdom variant, South Africa, Brazil, India, New York, California and UK/Nigeria, which was formerly a New York strain.
Virus mutation is common but because these variants may spread more easily, those not vaccinated who are more susceptible to getting the virus and should wear a face mask, wash their hand frequently and be careful when attending large gatherings.
Vaccination reduces the chance of developing the virus or becoming seriously ill from it. So far, 469,873 Delaware residents have been fully vaccinated and of those, there have been 567 breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
As of July 29, there have been 2,785 positive cases of the coronavirus involving long-term care residents, with 825 residents dying, an increase of 65, between mid-May 2020 and late June 2021, according to the news release.
Even those who are fully vaccinated should get tested if they develop symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms can include abdominal pain or lack of appetite. For information about testing, see de.gov/gettested.