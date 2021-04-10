Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company was already on-scene for a vehicle collision on Friday afternoon when one of their own first responders was struck and died after second collision with a SVFC vehicle.
“It is with our deepest and sincere regret to announce the untimely passing of Fire Police, Ladies Auxiliary President Laura Madara. Laura was fatally injured while operating on the scene of a vehicle crash this afternoon,” announced SVFC Fire Chief Travis Timmons and President Matt Sliwa.
Delaware State Police are investigating the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred at about 1 p.m. on April 9, 2021. State police report that a yellow 2006 Ford F-250 Selbyville Fire Police truck was stationary facing north on Polly Branch Road in the southbound lane, just north of Lighthouse Road (Route 54). With its emergency equipment activated, the truck was being used for traffic control while on scene for a separate motor vehicle crash, which had been called in about 15 minutes earlier.
As the scene cleared, police say that the Ford pickup truck (operated by a 79-year-old male of Selbyville) began to reverse in a southerly direction towards Lighthouse Road. At this time, a pedestrian — Laura Madara — was standing behind the Ford and was subsequently struck.
The 56-year-old Selbyville resident was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., where she was pronounced deceased. Polly Branch Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while the investigation was completed, and the roadway was cleared.
Although police had not immediately released her name as of Saturday morning, pending notification of kin, the Selbyville community had already begun to overflow with condolences and fond memories.
“We ask that you keep the Madara Family, the Selbyville Fire Company and all of those that loved Laura in your thoughts and prayers. As more information is available, we will share,” the Timmons and Sliwa wrote on the Station 88 website.
A number of other regional rescue agencies also began sending condolences this weekend on social media, including Cheswold Volunteer Fire Company, where Madara was once an active Auxiliary member.
