The last “turkey trot” of the holiday season was hosted last Sunday by Sea Colony, managed by the Seashore Striders’ event production team, and benefited the Special Olympics of Delaware to the tune of more than $6,500 once all the proceeds were counted.
With more than 280 runners and walkers, according to race organizers, the 18th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot was the largest ever held there, with runners winding their way through the planned community’s streets.
Brynn Crandall, state champion cross-country runner and sophomore at Indian River High School, ran the fastest time (18:36) of all women at the charity race. Not to be outdone was Tyler Muse, 28, a strong runner from Bel Air, Md., who completed the somewhat generous course in 15:20.
Asked about running a local charity race, Crandall said she was happy to be out in support of her community, as well as to spend time with fellow IRHS classmates who whooped and screamed for each other as boys and girls took home prizes.
Asked about her training regimen and cross-training between swimming and running, Crandall said, “It’s a different kind of sore.”
“There is swimming sore, and there is running sore,” said the Dagsboro native.
Jennifer Neal, Special Olympics of Delaware regional coordinator, said sponsorship was brisk this year for the race and the Sea Colony Turkey Trot raffle. She is the activities and fitness manager for Sea Colony’s gym and pool, and works for Vacasa, which is the management company for Sea Colony. Sponsors primarily provided gift cards or experiences in the community, and raffle tickets were provided on-site, as well as at the gym.
Two years ago, Special Olympics of Delaware provided training, competition space and equipment for 4,200 athletes statewide and has expanded its program into school systems with its Unified Sports concepts. Special Olympics is a true sports organization, fielding 19 different athletic competitions in Olympic-style sports for people with intellectual challenges and disabilities.