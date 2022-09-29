The Indian River School District staff this week issued official comment regarding the incident at Sussex Central High School involving IRSD Board of Education President (and Delaware State Police Capt.) Rodney Layfield, and three assistant coaches from the Hodgson Vo-Tech football team:
“The Indian River School District believes that all individuals in attendance at district sporting events should behave in a respectful manner consistent with the values we attempt to instill in our students. It is imperative that all attendees behave in an appropriate manner and treat one another with respect,” said IRSD spokesperson David Maull.
“As such, the manner in which an individual board member interacted with the visiting team’s coaches during the Sussex Central vs. Hodgson football game on Sept. 17 is not condoned. The Indian River School District is committed to creating a positive culture and climate that values and respects all individuals.”
Alexis Andrianopoulos, supervisor of Communications & Engagement for the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District, which includes Hodgson Vo-Tech, said, “At Saturday’s football game, an unpleasant exchange of words between adults was captured on our school’s sports livestream and then widely shared on social media. The exchange included language directed at Hodgson coaches from a fan of the opposing team that we find highly inappropriate.
“Since that time, we have been assured by the superintendent of Indian River that they are addressing the issue with their fan, whom we understand also serves as president of their school board. We appreciate the cooperation of our sister district and are confident the matter will be investigated appropriately.”