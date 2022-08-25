Roberta A. Winters, 94, of Fenwick Island, Del., and formerly of Perry Hall, Md., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 22, 1927, daughter of the late Bernard Jennings Tewey and the late Susan Anna (Lambert) Tewey.
She worked as a bank teller for Union Trust Bank prior to retiring as a branch manager in 1992, after about 25 years of service.
Winters was a very social person and would be willing to help anyone that was in need. She enjoyed going to game night on Monday evenings at Mio Fratello near Fenwick Island. She was also very involved in the Fenwick Island Women’s Group and the Red Hat lunch group. Prior to COVID, she also served as a eucharistic minister and lector at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md.
In addition to her parents, Winters was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Winters, in 2006, and a son, David Blake Winters, in 1978. She is survived by three children, Robert Joseph Winters Jr. and his wife, Janet, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Richard Jennings Winters and his wife, Linda, of New Freedom, Pa., and Suzanne Carol Goad of Fenwick Island, Del.; five grandchildren, Robert Joseph Winters III, Corinne Ashley Fosnight, David Joseph Winters, Travis Kenneth Goad and Adam Zachary Goad; and three great-grandchildren, Paul Robert Fosnight, Charlotte Roberta Fosnight and Wolfgang Edward Winters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Winters’ name to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.