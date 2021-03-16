The Rehoboth Art League is inviting community members with an interest in history, the arts or both, to attend a virtual Docent Open House, which will be hosted Wednesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The Homestead’s Docent Program, in concert with the mission of the Rehoboth Art League, is committed to telling the story of the house and gardens to visitors and contributing to its maintenance and enhancement. RAL’s docent team staffs the Homestead on a volunteer basis from May through October.
Docents are frequently the first face for new visitors to the RAL campus and are tasked with sharing the history of the building and the people who lived and worked there. They promote the history of the Rehoboth Art League through sharing information about the organization’s founder, Louise Corkran and her husband Col. Wilbur Sherman Corkran, who developed the Town of Henlopen Acres around the property.
Docents promote RAL artists and exhibitions, and encourage visitors to explore the Homestead’s formal garden, as well as the rest of the campus and its historic buildings.
Community members interested in learning more about RAL’s docent program are being encouraged to attend the virtual Docent Open House. To register for this information session and receive a Zoom meeting link, contact RAL Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore at nick@rehobothartleague.org.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information on the league, its classes, events, and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org, or call (302) 227-8408.