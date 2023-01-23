The Rehoboth Art League will host its 6th Annual Jewelry Trunk Show from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event, held the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day, features hand-crafted jewelry that will be on display and available for purchase in the galleries at the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus.
The juried group of jewelers — made up of artisans from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia — represents some of the most unique talents from the region, organizers said.
“See what inspires their work and discuss with them the processes they use in creating their one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry.”
The Jewelry Trunk Show is free and open to the public.
Also on display is “Everyday Life, Everyday People: The Works of Jack Lewis,” featuring pieces from RAL’s Fine Art Collection in the Tubbs gallery; the Members’ Sales Exhibition, showcasing an eclectic collection of fine art and crafts by RAL member artists in the Ventures gallery; and “Long View: New Image Artists,” an exhibition from studio artists who work primarily with fabric, paper and alternative materials.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based non-profit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information about the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.