A 34-year-old Millsboro man was in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 cash bond, charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity and related drug charges, according to Delaware State Police.
Sheldon L. White was arrested on Friday, May 29, and also charged with possession of controlled substance Tier 1 quantity and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, state police said.
Police confiscated 1,375 bags of heroin totaling approximately 9.625 grams, five bags of cocaine equaling approximately 49.44 grams, about 480.70 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.
The arrest was made after the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit and Sussex Governor’s Task Force, with the assistance of Millsboro Police, conducted a drug investigation at Iron Branch Apartments at Parker Circle in Millsboro.
White, who had active warrants from the Seaford Police Department, Sussex County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace Court, was located outside of the apartments and taken into custody without incident, police said.