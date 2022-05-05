The First State Pickleball Club brought out dozens of players and fans to the John M. Clayton Elementary School (JMC) last Saturday, April 30, to play the popular sport and to celebrate the availability of six pickleball courts with brand new lighting. The collaboration was funded with about $20,0000 from the State of Delaware and Sussex County, and by the First State league.
The Indian River School District agreed several years ago to permit tennis courts at JMC to be converted to pickleball use for the community. People came from Rehoboth Beach, Seaford and other far-flung communities to play other top players and enthusiasts over the weekend. JMC will keep two courts as tennis courts to teach young people interested in that sport.
Delaware state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th), who helped find state funding for the project, was there to turn on the lights as dusk fell and to dedicate the lighted courts.
Meg Rice of Lewes, a board member of the First State Pickleball Club, said the new lighted courts are open to the public and her league would also be scheduling competitive court time.
“I originally reached out to some teachers to help teach people pickleball and get folks more involved in the game,” she said.
Nan Collela of Ocean View — also known as “Pickleball Nan” — was also a driving force for the new courts. Several of the First State players formed a “Clayton Lights Committee,” along with community leadership. Collela has a program called “Nights with Nan,” and pickleball players were looking for more venues with a lighted surface. The Town of Millville new park has pickleball facilities that are also lighted.
“Nan was the real force behind it,” said Rice of getting leagues to form committees for more playing space. “Vickie York had the idea of having the courts lighted at Clayton Elementary, and she said, ‘Come on, let’s do this!’ recalled Rice. (York is the owner of Vickie York at the Beach Realty in Millville.)
According to Rice and other sources, First State donated $2,000 toward the lighted courts, while the Sussex County Council allocated about $2,500. The State of Delaware appropriation was between $12,000 to $15,000 for the new pickleball courts. The value of the Indian River School District land and court space was not part of the calculation.
Coastal Point pickleball columnist Vaughn Baker, in his “Pickleball Points” column from May of 2021 said, “Dudley Sluder, who has helped many communities overpaint pickleball lines on their own tennis courts, has recently announced a $25,000 fundraiser, ‘Clayton Lights,’ to put lights on four of those courts. Nan Colella has been active for years organizing play there, and she and local Realtor Vickie York — both active players — have put their energy behind this project to reduce skin cancer and light up those courts.”
First State Pickleball Club has worked closely with JMC over the years.
“We collected and stuffed backpacks and donated school supplies for the students,” said Rice. “We would also like to teach some of the children from JMC” — or young adults from nearby Indian River High School — “how to play the sport this summer and in future years.”