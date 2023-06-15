Coastal Delaware is a haven for nature lovers! Discover a plethora of locations for power (or leisure) walks through stunning state parks, trail exploration, and camping fans. Birders of all levels will be thrilled to discover myriad opportunities to see rare gulls, terns and waterbirds.
Delaware State Parks
For maps, camping, and park hours, visit destateparks.com
- Cape Henlopen State Park
- Holts Landing State Park
- Delaware Seashore State Park
- Fenwick Island State Park
- Trap Pond State Park
- Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve
- North Inlet Day Area
- Burton Island Trailhead
Refuges/Preserves/Forests:
- James Farm Ecological Preserve – Ocean View | inlandbays.org/projects-and-issues/all/james-farm-preserve
- Assawoman Wildlife Area – Frankford | stateparks.com/assawoman_bay_state_wildlife_area_in_delaware.html
- Redden State Forest – Georgetown | agriculture.delaware.gov/forest-service
- Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge - Milton | fws.gov/refuge/prime-hook
- Edward H. McCabe Nature Preserve – Milton | nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/delaware
Biking/Water Trails:
- Georgetown-Lewes Trail – Lewes | delawaregreenways.org/trail/georgetown-lewes-trail
- Nanticoke Water Trail (Day-trip) – Access points in Laurel and Seaford | paddlethenanticoke.com