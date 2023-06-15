Cape Henlopen State Park - wide angle from tower

The iconic towers that dot the southeastern Sussex County shoreline still remain from World War II, and are landmarks that are cherished by locals and visitors alike.

Coastal Delaware is a haven for nature lovers! Discover a plethora of locations for power (or leisure) walks through stunning state parks, trail exploration, and camping fans. Birders of all levels will be thrilled to discover myriad opportunities to see rare gulls, terns and waterbirds.

Delaware State Parks

For maps, camping, and park hours, visit destateparks.com

  • Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Holts Landing State Park
  • Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Fenwick Island State Park
  • Trap Pond State Park
  • Beach Plum Island Nature Preserve
  • North Inlet Day Area
  • Burton Island Trailhead

Refuges/Preserves/Forests:

Biking/Water Trails: