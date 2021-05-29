Delaware State Police on Saturday, May 29, were investigating a car collision that killed a 62-year-old Lebanon, Pa., man whose name had not yet been released, pending notification of family.
The man was taken to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin were he was pronounced dead, police said.
The accident occurred at 10:09 p.m. on Friday, May 28, on southbound Dagsboro Road, south of Thorogoods Road, police said.
They said a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, traveling south on Dagsboro Road south of Thorogoods Road, collided with a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup, traveling south on Dagsboro Road a short distance in front of the Santa Fe and moving more slowly.
The front of the Santa Fe struck the rear of the Dakota, causing the Dakota to rotate counterclockwise while traveling southeast. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and landed on the passenger side, police said.
The Santa Fe exited the roadway, while rotating counterclockwise and the passenger side hit a tree, police said.
The operator of the Dakota was not injured, police said.
The road was closed down for three and one-half hours as the collision was investigated, police said.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. DeMalto at Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3269, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.