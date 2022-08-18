The oyster beds and aquaculture farms were neatly staked in the Rehoboth Bay as two boats approached to take part in an “open house” for the state’s relatively new aquaculture industry — launching from Massey’s Landing boat launch and pier in Long Neck last week. Guiding the boats and the tour were Edward Hale, assistant professor of marine sciences at the University of Delaware and marine advisor with Delaware Sea Grant, and Steve Friend, owner of commercial oyster business Friend’s Oysters, and his partners.
The tour guides included Michael Bott, an environmental scientist with DNREC’s shellfish program, in the division of fish and wildlife enforcement, and Zina Hence, also with the division and supervising the shellfish aquaculture leases in the Inland Bays. John Clark, environmental program administrator with DNREC’s fisheries section was also on hand to help.
Anna Fagan, acting executive director of the Center for Inland Bays, joined to interpret the science and to view her own acre of oyster farms established for CIB research. State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-10th) came to inspect the nascent oyster industry and determine how to fund or help propel the aquaculture industry forward. She brought along her grandson, Coleburn “Cole” Figgs, who took charge of the hands-on portion of the tour.
“We have got to train up our next generation of environmental scientists!” said Hansen about making sure Cole had a lovely day on the bays. The 8-year-old asked all the questions usually reserved for journalists and Congressional staff.
U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester were all represented by at least one member of their legislative staffs, who similarly came to inspect the oyster-growing operations.
“I am the chairperson of the state Senate Energy & Environment Committee in the Delaware General Assembly,” said Hansen. “I want to get more involved in supporting aquaculture. I just sent a letter to Sussex County, asking them to expand buffers” — which they did — “and fund the Inland Bays for work like ‘ghost’ crab pot recovery. Shellfish restoration, advising UD and trying to secure funds for CIB, is what we are doing today. We are looking at the lease areas for oysters within the inland bays, including the scientific and commercial leases.”
Once moored over the lease areas, about 15 minutes by boat from Long Neck and within sight of the Indian River Inlet Bridge, the oystermen and the researchers got to work pulling up the sacks and cages that contain the bounty of the bays. The boats were in about 18 inches of water.
“It’s a smorgasbord of sea life: fish, baby crabs, oysters and literally a buffet of species,” said Richard Chamberlain, who volunteers supporting his friend Steve Friend and the CIB.
Fagan added that the oyster hatchery also cleans the water and the Inland Bays, each oyster cleansing about 50 gallons of water per day. Commenting on Hansen’s observation that launching the oyster farms is difficult because oyster farmers need to purchase spat (baby oysters) from other states, Fagan noted: “That is why we are building it here. We need to breed our own.”
“We also have an economic benefit of the homegrown oysters,” said CIB’s Fagan. “We can look at more innovative practices.” The CIB’s acre of oyster farm is at the southeast corner of the lease.
Growers currently buy the spat larvae from hatcheries in Virgina and will purchase different sizes depending on the desired outcome for sales.
“Shellfish beds are not a natural function of the inland bays, said DNREC’s Hense. “The bottom is too soft, so the spat on shell are held in cages or bags with the seed. It is an investment of time and money.”
There are 14 leases and 12 lease owners in the Inland Bays. The parcels are marked by stakes in 1-acre parcels. Many of the oyster farms are family-owned business, including Friend’s Oysters, though he is presently selling his stake to a new owner. The Friend parcel is in 18 to 20 inches of water, depending on the tides.
Ed Hale said that it takes six to nine months to grow oysters to maturity. However, the return on investment for most growers can take up to three years. He noted that Delaware oysters have a market value of about 25 to 60 cents per oyster.
“Some of these oysters will go to restaurants, and some go to the shuck house to be sold by oyster canneries. Many of our growers are now doing direct or online sales,” said Hale.
The CIB presently has a monitoring program under way on the flushing rate of the bays and the restoration of the waterways with Delaware Sea Grant.
CIB and UD estimate that the Delaware oyster industry sold a total of $180,000 worth of oysters commercially last year.
“We had our first commercial sales in 2018,” said Hale. “By about 2020, these oyster farms were in full production. Delaware is about 10 years behind our neighbor states of Maryland and Virginia,” in terms of production.
Pulling-up a bag of oysters, Friend dropped the sack in front of Cole Figgs, who looked on, marveling, and began counting and sorting the oysters.
“It’s amazing how many different species you can see,” Friend told the 8-year-old.
Hansen added, “This oyster farm is an attraction for all other species, and they really like the structures of aquaculture.”
DNREC has authority over the shellfish and aquaculture farms.
The DNREC Shellfish Program has three separate elements: growing waters, plant inspections and enforcement. The Division of Watershed Stewardship’s Shellfish Program is responsible for the growing water and plant inspection elements, while fish and wildlife natural resources police have the responsibility for enforcing the patrol portion of the program.
Those interested in operating an Inland Bays’ shellfish nursery outside of acres now leased for Delaware shellfish aquaculture must submit a Shellfish Aquaculture Nursery Operation Application (https://documents.dnrec.delaware.gov/fw/Fisheries/Documents/ShellfishAquaculture/Shellfish%20Nursery%20form.pdf).