Rehoboth Bay Oyster Company is the largest producer of locally-grown oysters in the Rehoboth Bay, with more than 400,000 “spat on shell” in beds in the inland bays. RBOC’s David Beebe said he believes the clearness of the water, the salinity (salt levels) and the sandy bottom of Rehoboth Bay make the perfect breeding grounds for tasty oysters.
“The sewage spill happened at the peak of the harvest season,” said Beebe of the Dec. 28, 2021, spill that triggered a 21-day moratorium on harvests from the bay. “It is a huge hit to our business. We can stay alive” with other oyster varieties, he said, “but we are not thriving right now.”
Beebe and co-owner/partner Dan Fosnocht are the only aquaculturalists and watermen who have a dedicated store for Rehoboth Bay oyster sales to consumers. Other providers are selling their harvests to restaurants along the Delaware coast and beyond.
Thanksgiving through January is the high season for oyster consumption. Beebe said.
“We sold 8,000 oysters this time last year.” He said he believes he can turn to Chesapeake growers and “source them elsewhere” during the 21-day suspension in the Rehoboth Bay. He said blue-point oysters are now selling well as replacement varieties.
Beebe said individual oystermen who are working the Rehoboth Bay and harvesting for restaurants will be hurt much worse, noting the impacts on friends Jessie Atkinson at Delaware Delicious and Steve Friend at Friend’s Clams & Oysters (and the Salty Dog stand).
“It comes at the worst time for all of us who hold permits,” said Beebe. “You don’t make as much money if you have to buy an oyster elsewhere.” He gave an example of purchasing an oyster for resale at 80 cents to sell for $1. “If we raised that same oyster ourselves, we would keep the full dollar,” he said, after accounting for labor and harvesting.
Aquaculture experts said that it takes about a week for the bivalves to purge the wastewater material because oysters are nature’s most natural filters.
“But we would rather be safe and conservative, and bite the bullet for the entire time” of the suspension, said Beebe. “We all need to make sure it’s totally safe to consume oysters again.”
Jennifer Ludovice, representative of the Mariner’s Cove community where the accidental sewage spill occurred during work by a plumbing contractor, said, “We are working with DNREC to investigate and address the spill that has unfortunately impacted Rehoboth Bay. It is our understanding that the spill was related to a utility disconnection performed in preparation for a new home by a third-party contractor hired by a homeowner. When community management was notified of the situation, they immediately contacted DNREC to ensure appropriate remediation actions were taken.”