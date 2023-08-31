Otis Lewis Mitchell, 41, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on August 18, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Lewes, Del., on May 28, 1982, to Otis Tolliver and Angela Mitchell, Mitchell was blessed to be raised, loved and cherished by his beloved grandparents Helen and Sylvester Mitchell, all of whom survive him.
He attended the Howard T. Ennis School and was a graduate of Indian River High School. He was a “big-time” Eagles fan and served as the football aide for the Sussex Elite Legends Football team of Pop Warner football. He loved bowling, video games and dancing. He was always happy and wonderful, with a positive attitude, and a great joy to be around. One of his greatest loves, outside of the Philadelphia Eagles, was spending time with his family.
Mitchell leaves behind his parents; grandparents; a brother, Jermika Miles (and Maria) of Baltimore, Sisters: Shiwanda Miles of Salisbury, Otisha Mitchell of Selbyville, and Comesha Mitchell of Bridgeville, Del.; a niece, Marc’ Shae Jones; and three nephews, William Ward, Dav’yan Wilson and Jaquez Jackson. He also leaves behind a host of aunts and uncles, extended family members and many friends.
A viewing and visitation were to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home; 211 S. Washington Street; Millsboro, Del, with a funeral service to then be held with the Rev. Ronnie Johnson officiating, followed by interment at Zoar Golden Acres Cemetery. Visit Mitchell’s life memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.watsonfh.com.