In addition to the Lighthouse Award, the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce awarded winners in a number of “Best of the Quiet Resorts” categories. The winners are:
New Member of the Year: Friends of Holts Landing State Park
Member of the Year: Heather DeMarie - Heather’s Home Works, LLC
Inspiring Person/Business: Jackie Burns - Bethany Beach Books
Best in Business (Restaurant): Good Earth Market
Best in Business (Retail): Bethany Beach Books
Best in Business (Real Estate & Construction): Custom Mechanical, Inc.
Best in Business (Services): Coastal Point newspaper
Community Spirit (Small Business): Kristina’s Kitchen, LLC
Community Spirit (Medium Business): Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery
Community Spirit (Large Business): Lord’s Landscaping, Inc. & Freeman Arts Pavilion
Community Spirit (Non-Profit): Santa’s Letters